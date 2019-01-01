Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fandom, Community, and Identity in Popular Music by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
In "Fandom, Community, and Identity in Popular Music," you will explore the intersections of fandom and popular culture using pop music as a framework. You will apply your skills of self-reflection and close reading/analysis to a few case studies of pop musicians and the ways in which their art inhabits and evolves in pop culture spaces. You will learn about what it means to be a music fan, and therefore to be a fan in general. Along the way, you’ll have the chance to express your creativity as a fan by making something to contribute back into your fandom. This project will ask you to apply your self-reflection and close reading frameworks, and will ground your studies of fandom and pop culture in your lived experience (both physical and virtual).
Course-Level Learning Outcomes
* Define and describe the dynamics of popular music and its relationship with fandom, popular culture, and digital media
* Apply critical self-reflection and close reading frameworks through analytical writing and creative expression
* Engage with pop culture and fandom communities by leveraging online platforms to make connections and synthesize learning
* Reflect on your personal relationship to popular music, popular art, and how popular culture intersects with memory and nostalgia
Course 2 Skills:
* Analysis
* Evaluation
* Critical Thinking
* Communication
* Creativity
* Close Reading...