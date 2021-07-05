Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Cloud Computing by LearnQuest

About the Course

This course is the second of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. In this course, you will be introduced to many of the core concepts of cloud computing. You will learn about the primary deployment models. We’ll go through the common cloud computing service models. The hands on material offers the opportunity to review and configure a cloud account. This course covers a wide variety of topics that are critical for understanding cloud computing and are designed to give you an introduction and overview as you begin to build relevant knowledge and skills....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Fundamentals of Cloud Computing

By Lam C V D

Jul 5, 2021

b​asic stuff

By Vamsikrishna R

Aug 10, 2021

This course is a decent one but not the best . Unlike other courses , I am provided with reading materials and also some of the module tests have incorrect markings.

By Astrogildo G

Jul 14, 2021

Hi,

I am sorry to say but this was likely the worst course, if I can even call it so, I have ever come across in my life. (I give it 1 star because it is no way to give it less than that as it deserves)

It would be to redefine the concept of course if I had to regard as such a bundle of videos of 1 min or so (less than 10 mins of video for the entire course), very poor and poorly designed quizzes, and no reading other than the scattered articles proposed from different sources (from third-party websites).

The only reason I continued and completed this course was that I needed to obtain credit hours to renew my CompTIA Cloud+ certification and I had only a few days before the deadline. Besides, it would make no sense to have to pay for additional resources for that purpose, if Coursera has course that should fit it.

I my opinion this course should be removed from Coursera (and even consider ban the author himself) as they give you a lot of discredit.

In my entire life (of over 45 years) and more that 30 years in IT (with dozens and dozens of courses attended to obtain the 19 IT certifications I currently hold) I don't remember being more disappointed with a course.

I am sorry to have to share such bad review, I am sorry for the author for producing a resource lacking the most basic didactic principles.

Rgds,

Astro

