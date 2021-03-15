Este curso intensivo sob demanda de uma semana apresenta os serviços abrangentes e flexíveis de infraestrutura e plataforma fornecidos pelo Google Cloud Platform. Com o auxílio de vídeos, demonstrações e laboratórios práticos, os participantes poderão examinar e implantar elementos da solução, incluindo componentes de infraestrutura, como redes, máquinas virtuais e serviços de aplicativos. Você aprenderá a usar o Google Cloud Platform no Console e no Cloud Shell. Além disso, você verá o papel de um arquiteto de nuvem, abordagens de design de infraestrutura e a configuração de rede virtual com nuvem privada virtual (VPC), projetos, redes, sub-redes, endereços IP, rotas e regras de firewall.
Google Cloud
Introdução
Introdução ao curso.
Interagindo com o Google Cloud
Visão geral do Google Cloud.
Redes virtuais
Crie redes VPC e outros objetos de rede.
Máquinas virtuais
Crie máquinas virtuais usando o Compute Engine.
This is an essential course for beginners and provides many concepts about GCP features.
Excelente curso! Ajuda a entender os fundamentos da arquitetura Cloud da Google.
Este curso proporciona aos seus alunos um excelente conhecimento sobre as ferramentas e configurções necessárias para trabalhar com máquinas virtuais. Ótima pedida!!!
Ótimo curso, por enquanto o curso que abordou Labs muito próximos do uso real do GCP no dia a dia. Material com linguagem clara e muito acessível à qualquer nível. Muito detalhado.
