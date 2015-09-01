About this Course

27,774 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

What you will learn

  • Aprender sobre o Identity and Access Management (IAM) e como administrar permissões para recursos.

  • Conhecer vários serviços de armazenamento de dados no Google Cloud e implementar alguns deles.

  • Gerenciar e examinar o faturamento de recursos do Google Cloud.

  • Monitorar os recursos do Google Cloud usando o pacote de operações desse serviço.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Introdução

20 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Módulo 1: Cloud IAM

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 46 min)
3 hours to complete

Módulo 2: Serviços de armazenamento e banco de dados

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Módulo 3: Gerenciamento de recursos

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 24 min)
2 hours to complete

Módulo 4: Monitoramento de recursos

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ESSENTIAL CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE: CORE SERVICES EM PORTUGUÊS BRASILEIRO

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder