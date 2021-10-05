Learner Reviews & Feedback for Google Meet and Google Chat by Google Cloud
4.9
stars
58 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
In this course we will introduce you to Google Meet and Google Chat, Google’s video conference and chat software included with Google Workspace.
You will learn how to create and manage video conference meetings using Google Meet. You will also explore how to use Google Chat for simple one-to-one and small group conversations, and how Chat rooms are used in Google Chat to better collaborate with others.
You will step into the Google Meet environment so that you become familiar with the different ways you can open Google Meet and add people to a video conference. We will also look at how to join a meeting from different sources such as a calendar event or meeting link.
You will learn how Google Meet can help you better communicate, exchange ideas, and share resources with your team wherever they are.
We will also discuss how to customize the Google Meet environment to fit your needs. We will talk about managing participants and how to effectively use chat messages during a video conference. We will explore the different ways to share resources, such as via calendar invites or attachments.
With Google Chat, you can use direct messaging to have a private conversation with a colleague or a small group of people. You will learn more about Google Chat’s unique features and how Google Chat can enhance your organization's ability to communicate and collaborate.
Direct messages to a person or small group may be appropriate for impromptu conversations, but a chat room may be better suited for long-term conversations, particularly with a group that changes, or a large project team. You will explore the use of chat rooms in Google Chat.
We will look at some of the ways you can use Google Chat to effectively collaborate with others. We will look at how you can upload and share files with others from Google Chat....
