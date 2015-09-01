About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Google スライドを使用してコンテンツの作成、管理、書式設定、整理を行う。

  • ビジュアル オブジェクトを追加して編集し、切り替え効果とアニメーションを適用して Google スライドを充実させる。

  • Google スライドで安全に共有して共同作業する。

  • Google スライドを使用して対象者にプレゼンテーションし、関心を引く。

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

コースの概要

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
18 minutes to complete

Google スライドの概要

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Google スライドを管理する

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Google スライドを充実させる

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 8 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
20 minutes to complete

Google スライドを整理する

20 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Google スライドを共有する

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
20 minutes to complete

Google スライドで共同編集する

20 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
19 minutes to complete

Google スライドをプレゼンテーションする

19 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

ビジネス上の課題

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 2 min), 1 reading

