By Muhammad T•
May 1, 2022
A Tour of Google Cloud Hands on Labs is providing very good learning opportunities to students.
By ankit t•
May 4, 2022
This is my first experience in google to learn new skills
that is awesome and interesting .
By ak e•
May 4, 2022
cool hands-on certification experience for improving on my Cloud Skills...
thanks Google
By Onyinye F•
May 2, 2022
It is well simplified and easier to understand
By Sumanth .•
May 1, 2022
I liked it
By luis e a g•
May 8, 2022
terrific
By sam c•
Mar 17, 2022
Great!
By Sandip R•
May 25, 2022
Great
By Dionysis T•
May 23, 2022
This is a very introductrory lab to Google Cloud. I liked that the time is more than enough to read everything at your pace and not stress over it. My complaint is that the first time I tried to start the lab on the kwiklabs page, it threw an error and didn't start, and every consequent try was met with "quota exceeded" error. It worked at last, but I would prefer to have it working the first time I sat to compete it.
By Fernando S•
May 9, 2022
Un curso rápido de seguir, sería muy util colocarlo en español.
By José L G V•
May 12, 2022
buen curso, solo pediria mas iempo para explorar la plataforma
By Amirhosein Y•
Apr 29, 2022
good for starting
By Saicharan m•
May 8, 2022
very useful
By R A•
Apr 29, 2022
good
By Waseem D•
May 6, 2022
na
By Brenda C•
May 19, 2022
No me pareció muy dinámico, el reloj de cuenta regresiva no se actualizaba, por lo que no fue una grata experiencia para leer cuidadosamente toda la información y enlaces que proponía el material.
By Dale L•
May 17, 2022
Quick and easy but not clear.
By M R•
May 5, 2022
Way too expensive for a 15 minute tour