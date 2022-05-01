Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for A Tour of Google Cloud Hands-on Labs by Google Cloud

4.7
stars
60 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this first hands-on lab you will access the Google Cloud Platform Console and use these basic Google Cloud features: Projects, Resources, IAM Users, Roles, Permissions, and APIs....
1 - 18 of 18 Reviews for A Tour of Google Cloud Hands-on Labs

By Muhammad T

May 1, 2022

A Tour of Google Cloud Hands on Labs is providing very good learning opportunities to students.

By ankit t

May 4, 2022

This is my first experience in google to learn new skills

that is awesome and interesting .

By ak e

May 4, 2022

cool hands-on certification experience for improving on my Cloud Skills...

thanks Google

By Onyinye F

May 2, 2022

It is well simplified and easier to understand

By Sumanth .

May 1, 2022

I liked it

By luis e a g

May 8, 2022

terrific

By sam c

Mar 17, 2022

Great!

By Sandip R

May 25, 2022

Great

By Dionysis T

May 23, 2022

T​his is a very introductrory lab to Google Cloud. I liked that the time is more than enough to read everything at your pace and not stress over it. My complaint is that the first time I tried to start the lab on the kwiklabs page, it threw an error and didn't start, and every consequent try was met with "quota exceeded" error. It worked at last, but I would prefer to have it working the first time I sat to compete it.

By Fernando S

May 9, 2022

Un curso rápido de seguir, sería muy util colocarlo en español.

By José L G V

May 12, 2022

buen curso, solo pediria mas iempo para explorar la plataforma

By Amirhosein Y

Apr 29, 2022

g​ood for starting

By Saicharan m

May 8, 2022

very useful

By R A

Apr 29, 2022

good

By Waseem D

May 6, 2022

na

By Brenda C

May 19, 2022

No me pareció muy dinámico, el reloj de cuenta regresiva no se actualizaba, por lo que no fue una grata experiencia para leer cuidadosamente toda la información y enlaces que proponía el material.

By Dale L

May 17, 2022

Quick and easy but not clear.

By M R

May 5, 2022

Way too expensive for a 15 minute tour

