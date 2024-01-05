Fractal Analytics
Human Decision Making and its Biases
What you'll learn

  • Explain how humans behave when given data to calculate results

  • Demonstrate  how perceptions, prejudices and biases affect human decision making

  • Illustrate that human decision making is challenging and humans need help to make better decisions

  • Summarize how humans can collaborate effectively with AI, overcoming their biases, perceptions and prejudices

There are 4 modules in this course

Perceptions, prejudices, and biases greatly impact human decision making. These factors influence how we interpret information and can lead to errors in judgment. When presented with data, humans tend to selectively process it based on their existing beliefs, resulting in biased decision making. Overcoming these challenges is essential for making better decisions. By recognizing the need for assistance and utilizing tools to mitigate biases, individuals can improve their decision-making abilities and make more informed choices.

What's included

7 videos6 readings1 quiz1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This module equips the learner with knowledge on how data which is available and unavailable affects our decision making. Further it provides information on how algorithms can help decode some of this data making decision making easier

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 quiz

This module takes 12 Angry Men as a case study due to its focus on diverse perspectives, logical analysis, and group dynamics influencing a jury's verdict, highlighting biases and critical thinking.

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 quiz

This module empowers learners by providing knowledge about responsible decision making and giving them with a personalized mental checklist for enhanced decision-making capabilities.

What's included

11 videos3 readings1 quiz1 assignment1 discussion prompt

