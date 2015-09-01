About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure w/Anthos Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • Configurer Anthos GKE et le maillage de services pour un fonctionnement multicluster.

  • Comprendre et configurer la gestion ultraprécise du trafic

  • Utilisez les fonctionnalités de sécurité du service mesh pour l'authentification service-service et l'authentification utilisateur.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure w/Anthos Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
French

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

28 minutes to complete

Bienvenue à Architecting Hybrid Infrastructure with Anthos: Using Service Mesh

28 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Observer des services avec des adaptateurs de maillage de services

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min)
3 hours to complete

Gérer le routage du trafic avec un maillage de services

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min)
2 hours to complete

Gérer les règles et la sécurité avec un maillage de services

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min)
1 hour to complete

Résumé du cours

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 3 readings

About the Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure w/Anthos Français Specialization

Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure w/Anthos Français

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder