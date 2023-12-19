Illinois Tech
Introduction to Open Source Operating Systems - Bachelor's
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Jeremy Hajek

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
114 hours to complete
3 weeks at 38 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

33 assignments

There are 9 modules in this course

Welcome to Introduction to Open Source Operating Systems! Module 1 offers a deep dive into the rich technological and philosophical history of the Unix operating system, covering two pivotal periods: from its inception in 1969 to 1984, and from 1984 to 2015. Students will explore the groundbreaking developments and the ethos that shaped Unix during its formative years and how it has continued to influence modern computing paradigms. Emphasis is placed on recognizing the seminal contributions of Unix's key architects and contributors, providing a comprehensive understanding of the system's enduring legacy in today's technological landscape.

What's included

15 videos7 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module provides a comprehensive exploration of the Linux ecosystem, beginning with the function and features of package managers and App stores, which streamline software installation and management. Students will understand the roles of window managers and desktop environments in shaping user interaction, as well as the intricacies of display protocols like X and Wayland. The course demystifies the various types of desktop Linux, delves into the practicalities of compiling source code, and explains the concept and diversity of Linux distributions. Comparing the major distribution families, the module also equips students with the skills to utilize virtualization platforms for deploying different distros, offering a holistic view of Linux's framework and its applications.

What's included

23 videos6 readings4 assignments

Module 3 turns the spotlight on the powerful capabilities of the Linux command line, providing learners with the expertise to leverage the grep command for intricate search operations and replacements using shell meta-characters. Students will delve into techniques for locating files and directories within the filesystem, and grasp the essentials of input/output redirection and piping, including the nuances of standard input, output, and error. Key concepts such as file permissions, security nomenclature, and the significance of shell meta-characters in expanding shell functionalities will be explained. The course also covers the fundamentals of traversing the filesystem with shell commands, the role of the Linux Shell within the OS, and the use of absolute and relative paths, all while demystifying the structure of the Linux Filesystem for efficient system navigation and management.

What's included

16 videos5 readings4 assignments

Module 4 empowers students with the skills to automate routine tasks in Linux using the cron scheduling service and to craft effective shell scripts incorporating positional parameters. Students will learn to declare and understand the scope of system environment variables, and to construct conditional statements within Bash scripts for logical flow control. The course also explains the manipulation of the system PATH, modifications to user profiles, and the automation of tasks through shell scripting. Additionally, students will become familiar with the capabilities of the vi(m) editor, and distinguish between stream editors and text editors, laying a solid foundation for advanced text processing and system administration in a Linux environment.

What's included

12 videos5 readings4 assignments

Module 5 provides a deep understanding of Linux system administration, starting with the sudo command's crucial role in maintaining root user security. Students will learn the processes for creating and managing user accounts, as well as the significance and analysis of system logs for maintaining system health and security. The coursework introduces essential system tools for ongoing monitoring and reporting, and presents the "3Ps" (Problem, Procedure, and Prevention) troubleshooting methodology. Additionally, the module covers secure remote access techniques, ensuring students can administer Linux systems effectively while upholding stringent security standards.

What's included

15 videos6 readings4 assignments

This module focuses on the Linux boot process by breaking it down into its three fundamental phases, providing a clear explanation of what occurs during each stage. Students will compare the traditional SysVinit system with the newer systemd init system, gaining insight into their differences, functionalities, and service management techniques. Focusing on system tools for process examination, this module clarifies the purposes of Linux targets and service levels. It also delves into the structure and management of filesystems, including a comparison of different Linux filesystems, the mechanics of virtual disk creation and attachment, and the fundamentals of Logical Volume Management. Additionally, the course covers efficient command-line tools for compression, archiving, disk utilization, and mounting, equipping students with practical skills for comprehensive system management.

What's included

28 videos5 readings4 assignments

This module equips students with the essential knowledge to configure, manage, and troubleshoot basic network settings on Linux operating systems. It introduces fundamental network diagnostic tools to maintain connectivity and system integrity. The course also provides in-depth training on configuring and deploying major webserver platforms, allowing students to compare and discuss the applications of leading open-source webservers within the industry, with a focus on securing webserver configurations. Students will learn to install and configure popular SQL and NoSQL databases, gaining practical database management skills. And lastly, this module covers the selection and configuration of desktop-based firewalls, ensuring students can secure Linux systems effectively against network threats.

What's included

20 videos5 readings4 assignments

This module addresses the critical role of automation in Linux systems, outlining the challenges it solves by streamlining and simplifying complex tasks. Students will be introduced to the current landscape of orchestration and automation tools, with a particular focus on the contributions of Hashicorp to the field. They will learn the processes for automating the installation of Linux operating systems and discover solutions for deploying complete applications using automation tools. Additionally, the course delves into the concept of secrets management within automated environments, teaching students how to securely handle sensitive information in an automated and scalable manner.

What's included

23 videos5 readings4 assignments

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.

What's included

1 assignment

Instructor

Jeremy Hajek
Illinois Tech
4 Courses484 learners

Offered by

Illinois Tech

