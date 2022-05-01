《中级汉语(商务篇)》慕课是为汉语水平达到HSK三级的外国留学生制作的汉语学习慕课。它以汉语语言知识和交际技能为主要教学内容，培养留学生在一般工作情景和真实商务情境中运用汉语进行交际的能力，将生活汉语与商务汉语有机融合，情境设计贴近飞速发展的科技和商务生活，能同时满足留学生日常生活、学习和工作的需求。语法内容涵盖了HSK 三、四、五级考纲中的所有语法重点及要点；语料新鲜而实用，以HSK三、四、五级词汇为主。学习结束后汉语能达到HSK四、五级的水平，并兼具生活和基本商务交际语言技能。
About this Course
What you will learn
Grasp 2500+ commonly used words in Mandarin
Understand HSK Level 3-5 grammar points
Apply Mandarin in real-life business situations from landing off in China to ready for interview
Being able to pass HSK Level 4-5
Skills you will gain
- Critical Thinking
- Communication
- Collaboration
- Time management
Students need to complete Mandarin Chinese 1: Chinese for beginners and Mandarin Chinese or have attended Chinese courses for at least 60 hours
Offered by
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
第一课 我要办一张交通卡 Dì yī kè Wǒ yào bàn yì zhānɡ jiāotōnɡ kǎ
第二课 需要我去机场接你吗？Xūyào wǒ qù jīchǎnɡ jiē nǐ mɑ？
第三课 坐大巴是在这里等吗？Zuò dàbā shì zài zhèli děnɡ mɑ?
第四课 你们是怎么来的？
