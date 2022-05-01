About this Course

6,433 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Students need to complete Mandarin Chinese 1: Chinese for beginners and Mandarin Chinese or have attended Chinese courses for at least 60 hours

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Grasp 2500+ commonly used words in Mandarin

  • Understand HSK Level 3-5 grammar points

  • Apply Mandarin in real-life business situations from landing off in China to ready for interview

  • Being able to pass HSK Level 4-5

Skills you will gain

  • Critical Thinking
  • Communication
  • Collaboration
  • Time management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Students need to complete Mandarin Chinese 1: Chinese for beginners and Mandarin Chinese or have attended Chinese courses for at least 60 hours

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

第一课 我要办一张交通卡 Dì yī kè Wǒ yào bàn yì zhānɡ jiāotōnɡ kǎ

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 9 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

第二课 需要我去机场接你吗？Xūyào wǒ qù jīchǎnɡ jiē nǐ mɑ？

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

第三课 坐大巴是在这里等吗？Zuò dàbā shì zài zhèli děnɡ mɑ?

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 9 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

第四课 你们是怎么来的？

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder