Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Google Professional Workspace Administrator
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Setup a Google Workspace account and access and navigate the admin console.

  • Describe the key properties of the Google directory, and explain how an organizational structure can be used to simplify user and service management

  • Provision users, groups and calendar resources in Google Workspace, and undertake common user management tasks.

  • Describe the types of admin roles available in Google Workspace.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Google Workspace

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 22 min), 22 readings, 8 quizzes

