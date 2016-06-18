Chevron Left
* "系统平台与计算环境"仅是"大学计算机"系列课程的第一部分，我们将在不久的未来推出“算法与C语言编程基础”，"大学计算机"系列课程的第二部分，敬请关注！* 计算机科学是研究抽象和自动计算的学科，涉及的理论知识众多。作为计算机科学的入门，“大学计算机”系列课程将从基础知识入手，循序渐进，帮助你在了解计算机系统整体结构和基本原理的基础上，具备“选择和利用各种已有工具软件解决问题的能力”和“编写程序解决一般专业问题的能力”。 本系列课程由“系统平台与计算环境（第一部分）”和“算法与C语言编程基础（第二部分）”两门课程构成。每门课程独立开设，既自成一体，又相互衔接，构成体系。本课程，即第一部分的内容，将涉及计算模型与信息表示、软硬件系统组成及工作原理、网络技术及应用、OFFICE基本操作等多个知识模块。本课程的学习目标是了解计算机软硬件系统组成、信息表示方法、网络技术等计算机学科的基础知识和基本操作技能；在未来我们将提供系列课程第二部分的学习目标，即学会编写简单的C语言控制台程序以及排序、查找等基本算法。 本课程是学习计算机的入门课程，无需信息技术方面的基础，但需要你会一些计算机的基本操作，比如：文字录入、通过网络获取信息（网络信息检索）等。...
By 杨淑

Jun 18, 2016

非常适合想了解、学习计算机网络、计算机体系的非专业人士

By chenyue

Sep 20, 2015

系统，全面

By Wei C

Sep 22, 2015

Easy to understand, but I just cannot recall too much half a year after finished it!

Maybe it is a little bit superficial.

By Wang L

Sep 18, 2015

Just a basic introduction to computer science.

By Stone S

Dec 11, 2015

操作系统和网络两章很有启发性

最后一章讲office的不应该出现在这门课里

By Peixuan Z

Sep 6, 2017

7。已知X=-1110111B，Y=+1011010B，如果用8位二进制数表示，则[X+Y]补=（ ）.

这是第三周的考试题，我认为这个题出的是有问题的，论坛上也发现有人提出疑问，但是问题是，问题提出好几年了，也没有官方教学人员来解答下？不得不怀疑，学校并没有用心来做Coursera。

By songwei

Aug 17, 2015

just some basic knowledge, most of the knowledge is not expanded or deep introduced.

