By 杨淑•
Jun 18, 2016
非常适合想了解、学习计算机网络、计算机体系的非专业人士
By chenyue•
Sep 20, 2015
系统，全面
By Wei C•
Sep 22, 2015
Easy to understand, but I just cannot recall too much half a year after finished it!
Maybe it is a little bit superficial.
By Wang L•
Sep 18, 2015
Just a basic introduction to computer science.
By Stone S•
Dec 11, 2015
操作系统和网络两章很有启发性
最后一章讲office的不应该出现在这门课里
By Peixuan Z•
Sep 6, 2017
7。已知X=-1110111B，Y=+1011010B，如果用8位二进制数表示，则[X+Y]补=（ ）.
这是第三周的考试题，我认为这个题出的是有问题的，论坛上也发现有人提出疑问，但是问题是，问题提出好几年了，也没有官方教学人员来解答下？不得不怀疑，学校并没有用心来做Coursera。
By songwei•
Aug 17, 2015
just some basic knowledge, most of the knowledge is not expanded or deep introduced.