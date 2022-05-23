About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Introduction to Juniper Cloud Concepts & Contrail Networking Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic networking knowledge.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Kubernetes
  • Software-Defined Networking
  • Cloud
  • Network Virtualization
  • Network Function Virtualization
Course 3 of 3 in the
Introduction to Juniper Cloud Concepts & Contrail Networking Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic networking knowledge.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Juniper Networks

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to the Juniper Contrail Networking Solution

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Introduction to Juniper Cloud Concepts & Contrail Networking Specialization

Introduction to Juniper Cloud Concepts & Contrail Networking

