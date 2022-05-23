Introduction to the Juniper Contrail Networking Solution

This course will introduce you to Juniper Networks Contrail Networking, a cloud-native SDN solution for intelligent networking and security for Telco and IT cloud. You will learn about the concepts of a virtual network, underlays and overlays, as well as tunneling protocols such as VXLAN. The course will explore Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) approaches. You will learn about cloud-native Contrail Networking architecture and integration with orchestrations systems such as Kubernetes. Navigating the Contrail user interface and Contrail’s advanced networking features to create Kubernetes custom networks and multi-interface Pods will also be explored.
This course is part of the Introduction to Juniper Cloud Concepts & Contrail Networking Specialization
Basic networking knowledge.
- Kubernetes
- Software-Defined Networking
- Cloud
- Network Virtualization
- Network Function Virtualization
Juniper Networks
At Juniper, we strive to deliver network experiences that transform how people connect, work and live.
About the Introduction to Juniper Cloud Concepts & Contrail Networking Specialization
This Introduction to Juniper Cloud Concepts and Contrail Networking specialization provides students with the foundational knowledge required to work with Juniper Contrail. The course summarizes cloud concepts, virtual networks, and cloud management. The specialization provides an overview of fundamental cloud concepts, Linux virtualization, and containerization. The course then explores concepts of network virtualization, software-defined networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). The course also introduces OpenStack, Kubernetes, and cloud-native Contrail Networking. Upon completing this specialization, students will understand virtual networks and how to configure them using Juniper’s cloud-native Contrail Networking solution.
