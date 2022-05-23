In this course, you will learn fundamental cloud computing concepts. This course covers key benefits of cloud computing, cloud service models such as SaaS and IaaS; public, private and hybrid cloud deployment models and open-source cloud technologies. You will learn about Linux virtualization techniques, QEMU-KVM, Libvirt and popular cloud instance initialization approach cloud-init. This course covers the concepts of namespaces and how to connect them through Linux bridges and OpenvSwitch. You will also learn about containerization through Docker, Dockerfile and Docker networking.
This course is part of the Introduction to Juniper Cloud Concepts & Contrail Networking Specialization
Basic networking knowledge.
Getting Started with Juno Operating System
- containerization
- Cloud Service Models
- Cloud
- Network Virtualization
- Cloud Computing
Offered by
Juniper Networks
At Juniper, we strive to deliver network experiences that transform how people connect, work and live.
Juniper Cloud Concepts and Open Source Technologies
About the Introduction to Juniper Cloud Concepts & Contrail Networking Specialization
This Introduction to Juniper Cloud Concepts and Contrail Networking specialization provides students with the foundational knowledge required to work with Juniper Contrail. The course summarizes cloud concepts, virtual networks, and cloud management. The specialization provides an overview of fundamental cloud concepts, Linux virtualization, and containerization. The course then explores concepts of network virtualization, software-defined networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). The course also introduces OpenStack, Kubernetes, and cloud-native Contrail Networking. Upon completing this specialization, students will understand virtual networks and how to configure them using Juniper’s cloud-native Contrail Networking solution.
