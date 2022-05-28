This course demonstrates how to automate the Junos OS using DevOps automation tools, protocols, and technologies. This course focuses on using Ansible, and the Junos Representational State Transfer (REST) API to automate Junos platforms.
This course is part of the Juniper Networks Junos Platform Automation and DevOps Specialization
Basic knowledge of computer network concepts
Basic knowledge of TCP / IP protocol suite
- Generate REST API RPC queries
- Verify an Ansible installation
- Retrieve information from Junos devices using Ansible
- Use the REST API Explorer
- Use Ansible to configure Junos devices
Juniper Networks
At Juniper, we strive to deliver network experiences that transform how people connect, work and live.
JSON and YAML
This specialization demonstrates the basics of Junos OS DevOps automation Tools, protocols and technologies. This specialization covers basic DevOps principles, Junos APIs, and the Network Configuration Protocol (NETCONF). It focuses on using Python, Junos PyEZ, Ansible, and the Junos Representational State Transfer (REST) API to automate Junos platforms. Extensible Markup Language (XML), JavaScript Object Notation (JSON), and YAML Ain't Markup Language (YAML) are introduced as data formats that facilitate Junos automation.
