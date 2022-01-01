About this Specialization

This specialization demonstrates the basics of Junos OS DevOps automation Tools, protocols and technologies. This specialization covers basic DevOps principles, Junos APIs, and the Network Configuration Protocol (NETCONF). It focuses on using Python, Junos PyEZ, Ansible, and the Junos Representational State Transfer (REST) API to automate Junos platforms. Extensible Markup Language (XML), JavaScript Object Notation (JSON), and YAML Ain't Markup Language (YAML) are introduced as data formats that facilitate Junos automation.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 1 month to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Juniper Networks Junos Automation Basics and XML

Course2

Course 2

Juniper Networks Automation Using Python and PyEZ

Course3

Course 3

Juniper Networks Automation Using Ansible and the REST API

