- Devops
- Internet
- networks
- Networking
- Automation
- Network Reliability Engineering
- network automation
- Modify and run Python scripts
- Use Python 3 interactive interpreter
- Retrieve fundamenta Python concepts
- Use JSON and YAML documents
- Generate REST API RPC queries
Juniper Networks Junos Platform Automation and DevOps Specialization
Start your career with network automation. This specialization teaches you how to automate the Junos OS using DevOps automation tools, protocols, and technologies. This course introduces basic DevOps principles, Junos APIs, and the Network Configuration Protocol (NETCONF).
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This course introduces basic DevOps principles, Junos APIs, and the Network Configuration Protocol (NETCONF). It focuses on Python, Junos PyEZ, Ansible, and the Junos Representation State Transfer (REST) API to to automate Junos platforms. Extensible Markup Language (XML), JavaScript Object Notation (JSON), and YAML are introduced as data formats that facilitate Junos automation. These skills allow network reliability engineers to configure networks remotely and ensure updates to configurations rollout without causing downtime. Students will learn through guided lessons with questions and quizzes.
Basic understanding of the OSI model and the TCP/IP protocol suite. Basic understanding of computer networking concepts.
Basic understanding of the OSI model and the TCP/IP protocol suite. Basic understanding of computer networking concepts.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Juniper Networks Junos Automation Basics and XML
This course introduces you to the Junos operating system (Junos OS) that runs on Juniper Networks routers, switches, and security devices. You will learn Junos OS automation concepts and principles and how Junos OS configuration management and operations can be performed using popular automation tools. You will also learn about Extensible Markup Language (XML) and how it is used to store Junos OS device configuration and exchange data with external automation tools. Students new to the Junos operating system (Junos OS) are encouraged to view the first module which provides an overview of Junos Operating System prior to beginning the automation and DevOps content.
Juniper Networks Automation Using Python and PyEZ
This course will introduce you to fundamental concepts of a programming language called Python. After introducing you to Python concepts, the course describes how to apply those concepts to network automation using Junos PyEZ, a free Python library from Juniper Networks. This course demonstrates using Python and Junos PyEZ to automate the management of Junos OS devices.
Juniper Networks Automation Using Ansible and the REST API
This course demonstrates how to automate the Junos OS using DevOps automation tools, protocols, and technologies. This course focuses on using Ansible, and the Junos Representational State Transfer (REST) API to automate Junos platforms.
Offered by
Juniper Networks
At Juniper, we strive to deliver network experiences that transform how people connect, work and live.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.