This course will begin by examining IPsec VPNs and their functionality. You will learn how IPsec VPNs are configured, implemented, and monitored. You will then be introduced to Juniper’s highly flexible SSL VPN application—Juniper Secure Connect—examining its features, configuration, deployment, and monitoring. SRX Series troubleshooting, monitoring, and maintenance will also be examined along with an overview of the different types of SRX Series devices and interfaces.
Juniper Networks Security Platforms, IPsec, and Troubleshooting
This course will begin by examining IPsec VPNs and their functionality. You will learn how IPsec VPNs are configured, implemented, and monitored. You will then be introduced to Juniper’s highly flexible SSL VPN application—Juniper Secure Connect—examining its features, configuration, deployment, and monitoring. SRX Series troubleshooting, monitoring, and maintenance will also be examined along with an overview of the different types of SRX Series devices and interfaces.
The Juniper Networks Security Fundamentals specialization provides the student with the basic knowledge required to work with Juniper security devices running the Junos operating system (Junos OS). This course provides an overview of Junos security products and describes the key architectural components of Junos software. The main topics include the CLI user interface, configuration tasks typically related to initial device setup, interface configuration basics, secondary system configuration, and operational monitoring and maintenance basics for Junos security devices. Students will gain an understanding of configuring and monitoring Junos OS, as well as monitoring basic device operations on SRX Series devices.
