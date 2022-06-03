About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Juniper Networks Security Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic networking knowledge

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Virtual Private Network (VPN)
  • IP Security (IPSEC)
  • Network Security
  • SRX Series
  • Troubleshooting
Course 3 of 3 in the
Juniper Networks Security Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic networking knowledge

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 hours to complete

Juniper Networks Security Platforms, IPsec, and Troubleshooting

10 hours to complete
33 videos (Total 220 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes

Juniper Networks Security Fundamentals

