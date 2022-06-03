In this course, you will be introduced to Juniper’s basic network security design concepts. You will learn about the Junos operating system (Junos OS) along with SRX Series security devices. You will learn the basics of the Junos CLI and J-Web user interfaces including initial configuration tasks and basic interface configuration. The course will explain the concepts of security zone objects, screen objects, address objects, service objects and how they are configured. The different types of security policies and their purpose will be explored along with an explanation on how to implement security policies on SRX Series devices.
Basic networking knowledge
- Network Address Translation (NAT)
- Network Security
- Junos Os
- Security Policy
- Troubleshooting
Juniper Networks
At Juniper, we strive to deliver network experiences that transform how people connect, work and live.
Juniper Networks Security Concepts and Initial Configuration
The Juniper Networks Security Fundamentals specialization provides the student with the basic knowledge required to work with Juniper security devices running the Junos operating system (Junos OS). This course provides an overview of Junos security products and describes the key architectural components of Junos software. The main topics include the CLI user interface, configuration tasks typically related to initial device setup, interface configuration basics, secondary system configuration, and operational monitoring and maintenance basics for Junos security devices. Students will gain an understanding of configuring and monitoring Junos OS, as well as monitoring basic device operations on SRX Series devices.
