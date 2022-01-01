About this Specialization

The Juniper Networks Security Fundamentals specialization provides the student with the basic knowledge required to work with Juniper security devices running the Junos operating system (Junos OS). This course provides an overview of Junos security products and describes the key architectural components of Junos software. The main topics include the CLI user interface, configuration tasks typically related to initial device setup, interface configuration basics, secondary system configuration, and operational monitoring and maintenance basics for Junos security devices. Students will gain an understanding of configuring and monitoring Junos OS, as well as monitoring basic device operations on SRX Series devices.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Juniper Networks Security Concepts and Initial Configuration

Course2

Course 2

Security Features and Advanced Threat Prevention

Course3

Course 3

Security Platforms, IPsec, and Troubleshooting

