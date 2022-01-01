- Cybersecurity
- Junos Os
- security
- Security Policy
- Firewall
- Network Address Translation (NAT)
- Network Security
- Troubleshooting
- Unified Threat Management
- Advanced Threat Prevention
- Security Services
- Virtual Private Network (VPN)
Juniper Networks Security Fundamentals Specialization
Juniper Networks Security Professional
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This specialization includes additional reading assignments that provide students with extra information to expand on the knowledge ganied in these courses. The specialization also includes quizzes to help the student gauge their understanding of the material.
Basic understanding of the OSI model and the TCP/IP. Basic understanding of computer networking concepts. Introduction to Junos OS recommended.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Juniper Networks Security Concepts and Initial Configuration
In this course, you will be introduced to Juniper’s basic network security design concepts. You will learn about the Junos operating system (Junos OS) along with SRX Series security devices. You will learn the basics of the Junos CLI and J-Web user interfaces including initial configuration tasks and basic interface configuration. The course will explain the concepts of security zone objects, screen objects, address objects, service objects and how they are configured. The different types of security policies and their purpose will be explored along with an explanation on how to implement security policies on SRX Series devices.
Security Features and Advanced Threat Prevention
In this course, we will describe security services such as Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), user-based firewalls, and how they are configured. You will be introduced to Juniper’s security features, such as antivirus, antispam, content filtering, and Web filtering, along with their functionality and usage. Juniper ATP Cloud (Juniper’s cloud-based Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) service) will be introduced, along with its features, implementation, and monitoring. The course will also explain a very important feature of firewall security—Network Address Translation (NAT).
Security Platforms, IPsec, and Troubleshooting
This course will begin by examining IPsec VPNs and their functionality. You will learn how IPsec VPNs are configured, implemented, and monitored. You will then be introduced to Juniper’s highly flexible SSL VPN application—Juniper Secure Connect—examining its features, configuration, deployment, and monitoring. SRX Series troubleshooting, monitoring, and maintenance will also be examined along with an overview of the different types of SRX Series devices and interfaces.
Offered by
Juniper Networks
At Juniper, we strive to deliver network experiences that transform how people connect, work and live.
