In this course, we will describe security services such as Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), user-based firewalls, and how they are configured. You will be introduced to Juniper’s security features, such as antivirus, antispam, content filtering, and Web filtering, along with their functionality and usage. Juniper ATP Cloud (Juniper’s cloud-based Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) service) will be introduced, along with its features, implementation, and monitoring. The course will also explain a very important feature of firewall security—Network Address Translation (NAT).
About this Course
Basic networking knowledge
Skills you will gain
- Unified Threat Management
- Network Address Translation (NAT)
- Network Security
- Advanced Threat Prevention
- Security Services
Offered by
Juniper Networks
At Juniper, we strive to deliver network experiences that transform how people connect, work and live.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Juniper Networks Security Features and Advanced Threat Prevention
About the Juniper Networks Security Fundamentals Specialization
The Juniper Networks Security Fundamentals specialization provides the student with the basic knowledge required to work with Juniper security devices running the Junos operating system (Junos OS). This course provides an overview of Junos security products and describes the key architectural components of Junos software. The main topics include the CLI user interface, configuration tasks typically related to initial device setup, interface configuration basics, secondary system configuration, and operational monitoring and maintenance basics for Junos security devices. Students will gain an understanding of configuring and monitoring Junos OS, as well as monitoring basic device operations on SRX Series devices.
