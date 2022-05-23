In this course, we will explain two open-source cloud management and orchestration platforms—OpenStack and Kubernetes. You will learn about different OpenStack concepts and the process to create virtual machines in OpenStack using the Web interface and the command line. You will also learn to automate these deployments using YAML-based Heat templates. OpenStack networking constructs, such as security groups and Floating IPs, will be covered in this course as well. The course will introduce you to Kubernetes architecture, API objects such as Pods and Services, the kubectl interface and integration with a CNI plugin for networking. The course will also demonstrate how an application can be deployed using Kubernetes.
Basic networking knowledge.
Skills you will gain
- Orchestration
- Kubernetes
- Management
- Cloud
- Openstack
Juniper Networks
At Juniper, we strive to deliver network experiences that transform how people connect, work and live.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to OpenStack and Kubernetes Orchestrators
About the Introduction to Juniper Cloud Concepts & Contrail Networking Specialization
This Introduction to Juniper Cloud Concepts and Contrail Networking specialization provides students with the foundational knowledge required to work with Juniper Contrail. The course summarizes cloud concepts, virtual networks, and cloud management. The specialization provides an overview of fundamental cloud concepts, Linux virtualization, and containerization. The course then explores concepts of network virtualization, software-defined networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). The course also introduces OpenStack, Kubernetes, and cloud-native Contrail Networking. Upon completing this specialization, students will understand virtual networks and how to configure them using Juniper’s cloud-native Contrail Networking solution.
