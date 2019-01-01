Chevron Left
This course is ideal for those getting started in an IT career as an administrator/engineer who want to become a Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA). The LCFA Exam Preparation course is designed to introduce learners to the sponsor organization behind the LFCA certification exam and the details of taking the LFCA exam. This class helps learners prepare for the LFCA exam through a series of self-paced learning, readings, discussions and practice exams....
