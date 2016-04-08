PP
Apr 24, 2020
She teaching very well! Easy to understand, her accent is very clear to understand, lesson is very useful to and might can use it for real. Thank you for lovely teaching and lovely lesson\n\nThank you
SS
Sep 16, 2016
Thanks for this course. I like it and this language really so necessary for me and my job. My company in New Zealand - ESKA Ltd (www.eskaltd.co.nz, eskaltd.com) and we are work with aliens from China.
Apr 8, 2016
it was an amazing class. perfect class to take for who works full time. few additional notions every week. the teacher patiently repeats several time ervy sentence to help with pronunciation. Thanks
Jul 29, 2017
Not a very interesting class, only learned some vocabulary and some pre made sentences, but no general structure or grammar. This means that it would be impossible for me to even guess how to form an other sentence with the words i know.
Mar 2, 2016
This course is excellent. It gives thorough introduction into language without going into too much unnecessary details. Highly recommended for anyone who wants to start learning Chinese from scratch.
Apr 25, 2020
Sep 17, 2016
Jul 18, 2019
Recently I moved to Hong Kong, and learning Chinese language is always in my mind. I heard from many saying that Chinese is very tough language and difficult to learn. With that fear in my mind I joined this course, I want to give many thanks to Professor Xiaoyu Liu, very simple way she help me to get friendship with Chinese language. From the last one and half month I don’t realize when I am also using simple small words while interacting with my colleague in office here in Hong Kong or interacting with the people in restaurants.
This course been milestone for my learning mandarin language journey, still far to go but here I can say I started the journey. Once again, many thanks to professor Xiaoyu Liu who designed very simple, interactive course and help to connect the Chinese language.
Thank you Professor Xiaoyu Liu, Thank you Coursera.
Oct 25, 2015
This is fantastic effort from Peking University, for those who want to learn Chines. it just amazing. chines is very interesting language.....where we need to care of even sounds of a sentence......
Jun 16, 2020
Awesome experience it was a comprehensive and informative course. I learnt alot. Thank you coursera for providing us such a nice and global platform to enhance skills and knowlegde by sitting at home.
Sep 18, 2015
Videos proceed way too fast for complete beginners and things are explained without enough underlying basics. Plus there is not really enough chance for repetitions in the videos. Tonal explanations are good, except for the green line where you are not told how to choose what part of that tone to pronounce every time. Overall, it could be a great course but falls short because the videos proceed way too fast and without enough repetitions or even practice exercises to be able to remember the phrases afterwards.
Aug 14, 2019
Very helpful course with great contents and a great view of teaching. I learned a lot and am very much satisfied with this course. I will now go on with the HSK coursed offered by Peking University.
Oct 9, 2019
I think it's a very useful and concise Chinese course. It will be very good for my trip to China.
Jun 5, 2020
Ni hao! I am an Indian, and I didn't know how to pronounce Chinese words; hence, I have had enrolled in the course Chinese for Beginners under Xiaoyu Liu ma'am. Ma'am is very helpful and has helped me to understand basics in Chinese. Now, I can speak and understand Chinese properly. My little brother Mrigangka has also put the same effort in this course and earned a certificate also. Xiexie ni.
Jun 21, 2020
It was great to learn from such a talented teacher, Hope this will open doors of opportunity and will help me achieve my goals. Very High regard for my teacher Xiaoyu Liu. Thank you very much, ma'am.
Jan 13, 2019
Easy to understand. Short teachings, it's easy to remember. For the instructor: Thank you for your effort in creating the program.
May 27, 2020
4 Quite good and the reasons below
Personally, I used to study Fundamental Chinese in high school so this course is almost the same as my initial course, but the differents are this program has only PINYIN ( using pronunciation for making sentences ). There is no any important skills as How to write chinese words correctly ( the way you stroke chinese basic character, begins from up to down or left to right ) and yes, Lack of chinese character previews ( even you dont teach us writting but you can show us what words look like so it can help us remembering a bit or more bc. the characters is usefull and it's in our daily life, not Pinyin ). Be realistic. Peking uni, for free tutorial it's awesome but you can do it better. Many thank.
Jul 10, 2016
Best course for basic Chinese.
Feb 17, 2020
I thought this course was fantastic for beginners just looking to be able to say stuff quickly without too much effort, for example if you were going to a Chinese-speaking area and wanted to be able to communicate simply. It's also great for beginners who are going to learn it more seriously, and would like to expand their vocabulary quickly over a range of basic areas. However, there is not so much grammar - you don't necessarily understand why you're saying what you're saying! But in terms of what most people use it for, it's perfect. If you want more grammar explanations and structures, I recommend doing the Chinese for HSK 1 course that's also offered by Peking University. I've combined these two courses and added an HSK 1 grammar workbook, and feel like that's a good place to start for a beginner learner.
Jan 31, 2016
Terrible. Had to verify multiple times. Audio quiz had no sound (struck-thru speaker icon I couldn't fix.)
I'd be disappointed with Cousera for foisting this trash if I hadn't taken "Learning How to Learn," much less buggy.
Would disenroll if there was any way to do so.
Aug 7, 2016
Es excelente la profesora explica de maravillsa no tenia ni idea del chino y he visto mi progreso muy rapido
Apr 7, 2019
I was amazed even during the first week of learning here. Teacher Xiaoyu Liu was excellent (I wish I could also give 5 stars to the teacher and the university as well, which would be 15 stars in total)!
I would practice using an app that allowed voice recognition. Every time I repeated after Teacher Xiaoyu Liu and used the app, I nailed it. Then, I realized I had to keep repeating after her over and over again. I previously tried other places like using apps to learn, but nothing compared to what I found here. This course just wakes up my appetite to really get to learn and speak Mandarin like a native. The challenge just got started because I want Mandarin Chinese to soon be added as the 5th to the list of languages I can speak, and I want to speak fluently.
Thank you Pinking University, Coursera, Teacher Xiaoyu Liu and everyone who made this possible!
Duō xiè nǐ men (多谢你们)!
Dec 26, 2018
Helpful course, now I know a bit of daily Chinese and I am planning to learn more about it.
Nov 5, 2016
the videos are shorts which makes the course nice
Aug 31, 2015
Fine sensible teacher, excellent enunciation and pacing. I shall be returning to this course every few months to keep improving my pronunciation bit by bit.
It is impossible to recommend this course too highly for beginners -- and I say this as an expert on introductory languages. I have been English-French bilingual as a child, and Japanese-English as an adult. In addition I have learned six or eight languages at the tourist level, and can do "Hello, I'm here from the gas company, to read yur meter..." plus thank you, which way? Where's the light switch? and so forth in 24. (I live in Toronto, so there are lots of languages around...)
This means I've seen both good and bad language courses.
This course is one of the good ones.
May 24, 2021
Nov 12, 2018
A wonderful course for beginners.