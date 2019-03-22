LB
May 17, 2020
This class really focused on the process of learning. It taught me so much. I even shared ideas with my college and high school student. They were surprised as some concepts were helpful to them also.
JR
Mar 6, 2019
This course was eye-opening. I learned so many great techniques that I can immediately incorporate into my daily life. Thank you so much to the creators of this course for such invaluable information.
By Szymon K•
Mar 22, 2019
I've learned a ton from this course. It encouraged me to look at some of the techniques I've already known from a fresh perspective. One caveat, though, is that I feel the course could've been slightly more practical - possibly having more actionable tasks included, such as "Practice deliberate practice for 25 minutes on a project of choice, then journal about it". Moreover, I feel it didn't cover memory palaces well enough, which I believe is a great tool for memorization. For anyone interested, I'd recommend to look up https://mullenmemory.com for more (which, by the way, I've discovered following Nelson Dellis, who has been interviewed in the LHTL course).
To sum up, I highly recommend this course to anyone interested in learning more efficiently.
People to follow later on:
Scott H. Young - https://www.scotthyoung.com
Nelson Dellis - https://www.youtube.com/user/punknellis14/playlists
Alex Mullen - https://mullenmemory.com (surprisingly not included in the course, possibly due to production date)
By Patrick M•
Aug 20, 2017
this course states tons of info that is obvious. I mean tons. at one point the instructor says if there is a class review before a test it would be a good idea to attend. At another point her colleague says you can get a lot of intellectual stimulation by having smart peers to talk to. They also say your brain will work better if you exercise and get a good night's sleep. Are you serious? This is your advice? Could this be any more obvious? The course is filled with obvious statements like this making it much longer than it needs to be. Seriously, it could be cut in half if not by two thirds. They also tell you the names of different chemicals in your brain. How this helps you learn better I don't know. There are a few good pieces of advice here and there. It's a shame you have to listen to so many lectures to hear them. They could have cut out the obvious stuff and got to the point much quicker.
By Keenan L•
Mar 11, 2019
I often tell others that the greatest lesson I learned by going to college was "learning how I learn best." And yet, when I reflect on my undergraduate career (I graduated in 2012), it occurs to me that I didn't truly reach my potential as a learner. The flawed learning techniques I gleaned in high school stayed with me for my college years -- I crammed nightly before exams; I took cursory looks at a homework set's answer key and convinced myself that I knew the topic; rather than admit to myself that I was letting procrastination get control over my life, I convinced myself that, "I work well under a little pressure," or that I simply didn't "have time to go to review sessions/attend office hours/review my work/etc." I may have been able to graduate with decent grades, but I certainly couldn't recall from memory the majority of the work I did.
And so, I've been left feeling like I've failed myself; like I didn't truly achieve my potential as a learner. "Who would I be today," I sometimes muse, "if only I applied myself and gave learning my all?" But I can't play the "woe is me" game anymore. I may have not taken advantage of the learning opportunities I had at the time, but I can certainly do better for myself going forward.
Taking Dr. Oakley's course, supplemented by reading her book, "A Mind for Numbers" has changed my life. It's altered my perspective about learning and memory, and it's given me insight into how brains learn best, and how I can maximize my success and efficiency when it comes to learning.
To give you an idea of the impact of Dr. Oakley's insight on my life: I originally borrowed her book "A Mind for Numbers" from my local library; when I finished it, I immediately bought a copy for my personal collection -- in part, to have on hand, should my friends and family ask to read it; but more importantly, I bought the book to serve as a reference for myself in the years to come, when I may need to remind myself on the best tips and methods for learning.
This course taught me how to learn, something I took for granted during my formative educational years. I can't wait to see where I end up in the future, now that I'm armed with the tools, techniques, and resources I need to succeed!
By Oshan•
Apr 29, 2016
Great course. Took it since it was the most popular MOOC on coursera,. Have started using a few of the techniques and they are very effective. Highly recommended no matter who you are and what you do.
By Antonello C•
Oct 19, 2018
Extremely boring and it doesn't provide anything really practical. All the concepts(that are really basic) could fit in 10 or 15 A4 pages, instead they wasted my time with an enormous amount of videos with no real reason. A waste of time. I can't understand why this course is surrounded by such a hype as the one it gets. A waste of time.
By Vikash M•
Jun 29, 2017
I don't write reviews very much so i will be brief.Taking out time for this course will be the best investment in your life. Wonderful ,helpful , Useful , Insightful , it's full of everything desired.
By Kunal G•
Feb 4, 2016
I specially like the optional interviews. These learning case studies are quite insightful and you might just find a something that you can relate to, which might help in the grand scheme of things :)
By Adriana M S S A•
Oct 3, 2015
This is an amazing class. It makes my professional life easy as well as my personal life. Everybody should take this class, and also the teachers are brilliant about all subjects that we see in class.
By Ross S•
Sep 7, 2015
I am a more effective learner as a result of this course. It has also, surprisingly, increased my enjoyment while learning. Thanks to Barbara and Terry for a well presented and informative production.
By Zélia M L B L•
Nov 23, 2015
First MOOC that I can accomplish, even in my busiest days, because I'm motivated to learn the lessons taught in it and I like the teacher and class format (small videos and always repeating concepts).
By Thomas S•
Sep 23, 2019
You can just complete the tests/exams without the need for reviewing the material, meaning it is pretty awful TBH.
By Jorge A R•
Mar 7, 2019
By Myra C•
Oct 29, 2019
I enjoyed this course so much. I learned a lot about how I can become a better learner. This course was very interesting and useful. I have some tools that I can use to optimize my learning potential.
By Vit V•
Sep 30, 2018
How do people not know these basic fucking things. Bullshit that I have to spend my time on this crap.
cheers
By Esteban B•
May 20, 2016
I found this course incredibly useful and practical. It has not only helped me better understand the process of learning but it has also given me valuable tools in how to optimize my learning process.
By Amit K•
Aug 17, 2017
It was a wonderful journey of learning how to learn. Simple and effective. Wish i had come across something like this a little early in life. But better late than never. Keep up the good work. Thanks.
By Greeshma M R•
Sep 10, 2016
This is a course which I enjoyed. It gave a good insight of the learning methodologies which we have often heard of but not given due importance. Also, the brain facts is cool :) My 5/5 to this course
By Juan S D l S•
Aug 14, 2017
I really appreciate the time these guys invested in this course and am willing to take it again if they re-explain some topics in order to refresh some things that with time haven't stayed in my mind.
By Pedro M N C•
Apr 30, 2018
Good teachers but... frankly the videos look outdated, very basic and talk a lot about concepts but nothing about how to apply what is supposed to elarn. It would be interesting to see someone studying and learning by applying what is stated above.
I frankly don't understand all the hype around this course, found it boring.
By Yağız K S•
Mar 23, 2019
This course was the first one I took in Coursera, and I'm glad to have been a part of it. Both Barbara and Terry are great teachers whose videos were a delight to listen to. They have given me tons of tricks to apply while studying and I have no doubt that these will come in handy. Thank you!
By Jonathan F•
Sep 23, 2019
not good. i didn't learn anything, it was boring and quite frankly if you don't know how to learn already, a free course is not going to help, you need a professional. this course is bad.
By DHARINI U•
Mar 24, 2019
This is an amazing course. The design, flow and videos help gain understanding of the content in a seamless manner. The learning is highly engaging because of the simplicity of concept and the clarity of ideas provided right from the beginning of the course. Regular assessments and options to study additional content makes the learning more fun and exciting. The best part of this course is that one can apply the learnings of this course to anything and everything that you are learning or wish to learn. This is must do course for anyone who wants to keep learning in this journey of life
By Пиндак С И•
May 6, 2019
Довольно хороший курс, усвоил для себя множество интересных техник, таких как помодоро и фокусировка на процессе обучения, а не результате для первичного снятия напряжения. Также понравились некоторые интервью, а некоторые не очень. Предлагаю подумать над интервью с людьми, которые могут поделиться своим практическим способом, но, к сожалению, не все интервью были такими.
By Jared R•
Oct 23, 2017
This Course Is awesome it gave me a new look on how my brain works and that i should actually take breaks which is probably why i get frustrated. I am Excited to Put what i have learned into practice.
By Bahaa A•
Nov 6, 2016
Amazing course, I learned a lot of new techniques for self motivation, and effecient learning. Now, I feel more confident to take further steps in improving and developing myself. Thank you so much :)