About this Course

Beginner Level

Prior application development experience

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Differentiate between artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and deep learning.

  • Select the appropriate AWS machine learning service for a given use case.

  • Discover how to build, train, and deploy machine learning models.

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • machine learning models
  • Machine Learning
  • Deep Learning
Beginner Level

Prior application development experience

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Week 1

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 37 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Week 2

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 49 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

