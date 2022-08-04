In this course, we start with some services where the training model and raw inference is handled for you by Amazon. We'll cover services which do the heavy lifting of computer vision, data extraction and analysis, language processing, speech recognition, translation, ML model training and virtual agents. You'll think of your current solutions and see where you can improve these solutions using AI, ML or Deep Learning. All of these solutions can work with your current applications to make some improvements in your user experience or the business needs of your application.
What you will learn
Differentiate between artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and deep learning.
Select the appropriate AWS machine learning service for a given use case.
Discover how to build, train, and deploy machine learning models.
Skills you will gain
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- machine learning models
- Machine Learning
- Deep Learning
