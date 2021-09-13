Learner Reviews & Feedback for Marketing Channel Functions by Emory University
About the Course
This course is ideal for individuals who currently work in or are targeting opportunities in consulting and strategy, industrial sales and buying, marketing management, entrepreneurship and business development.
This course will cover the concept of channel functions, or the supply side of designing routes to markets. Channel functions are the necessary activities that channel members must provide in order to create the channel benefits that customers desire. You will learn a framework that quantifies channel functions and ultimately, how to use them as the basis for determining channel member work loads and compensation. A final exercise considers how to monetize shipping benefits and align the channel benefits demanded with the necessary supply side activities....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Marketing Channel Functions