Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Merkle Tree and Cryptocurrencies by University of California, Irvine
4.7
stars
21 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
Apply what you have learned about cryptography and hashing in previous blockchain to the Merkle Tree, which underlies the process of adding new blocks — representing new transactions — to the blockchain. This course also introduces the concepts of proof of work and proof of stake, which play an important part in ensuring the integrity of the blockchain.
This course requires the purchase of two books for the completion of assignments:
Drescher, D. (2017). Blockchain Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction in 25 Steps. (ISBN-13: 978-1484226032)
Antonoupoulos, A. M. (2017). The Internet of Money, Volume Two. (ISBN-13: 978-1947910065)...
Filter by:
1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for The Merkle Tree and Cryptocurrencies