Chevron Left
Back to The Merkle Tree and Cryptocurrencies

Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Merkle Tree and Cryptocurrencies by University of California, Irvine

4.7
stars
21 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

Apply what you have learned about cryptography and hashing in previous blockchain to the Merkle Tree, which underlies the process of adding new blocks — representing new transactions — to the blockchain. This course also introduces the concepts of proof of work and proof of stake, which play an important part in ensuring the integrity of the blockchain. This course requires the purchase of two books for the completion of assignments: Drescher, D. (2017). Blockchain Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction in 25 Steps. (ISBN-13: 978-1484226032) Antonoupoulos, A. M. (2017). The Internet of Money, Volume Two. (ISBN-13: 978-1947910065)...
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for The Merkle Tree and Cryptocurrencies

By Julius L A

Aug 26, 2020

Well structured. Enjoyed the course.

By Souvik P

Jul 9, 2020

good

By AMJITH S

Jun 21, 2020

Good

By Hajj W

Apr 8, 2021

Requires additional textbooks; not included.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder