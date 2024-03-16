Microsoft
Microsoft SC-900 Exam Preparation and Practice
Microsoft SC-900 Exam Preparation and Practice

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Instructor: Microsoft

4,493 already enrolled

Beginner level

Recommended experience

24 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to describe the various security, compliance, and identity concepts.

  • How to describe the capabilities of Microsoft’s identity and access management solutions.

  • How to describe the capabilities of Microsoft security and compliance solutions.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

19 quizzes, 1 assignment

Beginner level

Recommended experience

24 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Build your Security expertise

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

There are 6 modules in this course

Discover the fundamental concepts of security, compliance, and identity within the framework of Microsoft solutions.

What's included

15 videos26 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Delve into the essential features of Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), a key component of Microsoft Entra. By the end of the week, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of Azure AD, enabling you to articulate its fundamental aspects.

What's included

9 videos11 readings4 quizzes

Uncover the intricacies and strengths of Microsoft's security solutions. This week will empower you to articulate these solutions' diverse capabilities, providing a solid foundation for implementing effective security measures across various Microsoft platforms.

What's included

16 videos17 readings5 quizzes

Explore Microsoft compliance solutions, focusing on essential aspects such as the Service Trust Portal, privacy principles, and compliance management features in Microsoft Purview.

What's included

10 videos10 readings4 quizzes

Review the risk and resource governance features of Microsoft Purview and gain insights into insider risk management, communication compliance, and information barriers.

What's included

7 videos6 readings3 quizzes

Prepare yourself for success in the SC-900 exam. Gain in-depth knowledge about the exam structure and content, focusing on security, compliance, and identity concepts.

What's included

3 videos5 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts

Instructor ratings
4.6 (5 ratings)
Microsoft
Microsoft
