This course helps you practice your exam techniques and refresh your knowledge in all the key areas assessed in the Microsoft-certified Exam SC-900: Microsoft Security Compliance and Identity Fundamentals.
Microsoft SC-900 Exam Preparation and Practice
This course is part of Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
How to describe the various security, compliance, and identity concepts.
How to describe the capabilities of Microsoft’s identity and access management solutions.
How to describe the capabilities of Microsoft security and compliance solutions.
Skills you'll gain
December 2023
There are 6 modules in this course
Discover the fundamental concepts of security, compliance, and identity within the framework of Microsoft solutions.
What's included
15 videos26 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts
Delve into the essential features of Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), a key component of Microsoft Entra. By the end of the week, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of Azure AD, enabling you to articulate its fundamental aspects.
What's included
9 videos11 readings4 quizzes
Uncover the intricacies and strengths of Microsoft's security solutions. This week will empower you to articulate these solutions' diverse capabilities, providing a solid foundation for implementing effective security measures across various Microsoft platforms.
What's included
16 videos17 readings5 quizzes
Explore Microsoft compliance solutions, focusing on essential aspects such as the Service Trust Portal, privacy principles, and compliance management features in Microsoft Purview.
What's included
10 videos10 readings4 quizzes
Review the risk and resource governance features of Microsoft Purview and gain insights into insider risk management, communication compliance, and information barriers.
What's included
7 videos6 readings3 quizzes
Prepare yourself for success in the SC-900 exam. Gain in-depth knowledge about the exam structure and content, focusing on security, compliance, and identity concepts.
What's included
3 videos5 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts
Reviewed on Mar 15, 2024
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
If you want to switch or start a career in the field of cybersecurity.
If you are interested in the field of cybersecurity, just beginning to work with cybersecurity solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Azure.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
Whether you’re looking to start a new career or change your current one, Professional Certificates help you become job ready. Apply your new skills on hands-on projects that showcase your expertise to potential employers and earn a career credential to kickstart your new career.