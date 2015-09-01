About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Security in Google Cloud en Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Assurer la protection contre les attaques par déni de service distribué (DDoS)

  • Appliquer les techniques et bonnes pratiques pour assurer la protection contre les vulnérabilités liées au contenu

  • Identify the Google Cloud services and features that support the collection, processing, aggregation, and display of real-time quantitative data.

Skills you will gain

  • Ransomware
  • Denial-Of-Service Attack (DOS)
  • Privacy
  • System Software
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Security in Google Cloud en Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Bienvenue dans le cours "Atténuer les failles de sécurité sur Google Cloud"

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
2 hours to complete

Protection contre les attaques par déni de service distribué (DDoS)

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 11 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Vulnérabilités liées au contenu : techniques et bonnes pratiques

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 10 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Surveillance, journalisation, audit et analyse

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 35 min)

About the Security in Google Cloud en Français Specialization

Security in Google Cloud en Français

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder