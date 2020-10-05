About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Digital Advertising Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Execute native advertising campaigns in Taboola

  • How to target native ad campaigns to desired audiences

  • Use free tools to actively gather news coverage for native advertising

  • Develop content seeding strategies through incentive programs

Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Case Study

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 27 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Gathering and Targeting

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Seeding

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Taboola Campaign and Content Generation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NATIVE ADVERTISING

About the Digital Advertising Strategy Specialization

Digital Advertising Strategy

Frequently Asked Questions

