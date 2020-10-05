Native advertising is a niche form of advertising that leverages the design and format of news and entertainment content. Native advertising is less about selling products and more about producing useful content for consumers who are in the ‘consideration’ phase of the advertising purchase funnel. Often in the form of news-like stories, native advertising has been shown to persuade consumers. Native advertising is affordable, and doesn’t require graphic design to get started. For these reasons, it’s a compelling advertising technique for small businesses. This course outlines a case study where a small travel startup used native advertising to drive hotel sales. Execution strategies for a successful, no-creative native campaign are laid out, including: gathering existing news coverage, ethical content seeding, and content generation.
Execute native advertising campaigns in Taboola
How to target native ad campaigns to desired audiences
Use free tools to actively gather news coverage for native advertising
Develop content seeding strategies through incentive programs
University of Colorado Boulder
Case Study
This module starts with an overview of native advertising, how it’s done and why it works. Key concepts are introduced, including: impact, timeliness and proximity. Successful native advertisements are discussed. Then, through an in-depth case study, we walk through how a small, online travel startup successfully leveraged native advertising to drive hotel sales and how success was measured.
Gathering and Targeting
While the primary native advertising strategy we cover in this Coursera doesn’t require creative. Gathering does require credible press coverage, however. This module will provide a high level review of why press monitoring is important, and review how to use Google Alerts to set up alerts. We’ll assess press clips for a local coffee shop, assess whether the content is a good fit for native, and talk about how we’d match audiences to these clips by looking at some common native targeting parameters.
Seeding
Beyond pulling clips of positive coverage and reviews, small businesses can use seeding techniques to garner more press coverage, including product and service reviews. The following module will walk through content seeding techniques and how to implement them. Seeding ethics are discussed. An FTC case study of unethical seeding is presented and discussed.
Taboola Campaign and Content Generation
Taboola is a leader in native advertising, with a platform that has the largest market share in the industry. In this module we’ll learn how to configure, launch and evaluate basic Taboola campaigns by watching Taboola’s “Start” webinar. You’ll leave this module with a basic understanding of how Taboola works. A second Taboola webinar “Creating Content That Converts” focuses on content generation and provides tips on how small businesses can generate their own native content.
course was amazing. Could have been more engaging through visual content
Definitely full of valuable information. I didn't learn about Native Advertising in School! Thank you University of Colorado.
I learned about a type of advertising that I have no idea existed and is very useful as well
This specialization takes a critical look at digital advertising tactics for small business. Students will learn how to generate and launch ad campaigns on small budgets with limited-to-no design skills. These courses include: 1) search (Google Ads), 2) social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) and 3) native advertising (Taboola). Students who complete our search course will also gain a résumé credential through the official Google Ads Search Certification and a certification through programmatic advertising leader, The Trade Desk.
