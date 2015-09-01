About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Networking in Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Google VPC ネットワーク、サブネット、ルーターを構成し、VPC オブジェクトへの管理者権限を制御する

  • VPC 内のエンドポイントへのネットワーク アクセスを制御する

  • Google Cloud のロードバランサとプロキシのオプションから適切なものを選んで構成する

  • Cloud CDN を使用して、レイテンシを削減し、コストを節約する

Skills you will gain

  • Load Balancing
  • Load Balancing (Computing)
  • Ip Aliasing
  • Network Load Balancing
Course 2 of 3 in the
Networking in Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

「Networking in Google Cloud: Defining and Implementing Networks」の概要

20 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Google Cloud VPC ネットワーキングの基礎

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete

VPC ネットワークへのアクセス制御

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

プロジェクト間での ネットワークの共有

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

負荷分散

4 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 81 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

