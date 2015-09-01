About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Networking in Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • Google Cloud プロジェクト間、VPC ネットワークとオンプレミス間、VPC ネットワークと他のクラウド ネットワーク間でネットワークを相互接続し、ネットワーク階層を使用してネットワーク費用を最適化する

  • パブリック IP アドレスで他のサービスにアクセスしなくてもインスタンスを提供できるように Cloud NAT または限定公開の Google アクセスを構成する

  • 一般的なお客様の要件を満たすネットワークを設計し、Terraform を使用してネットワークを宣言的にデプロイする

  • モニタリング機能やロギング機能を構成して、ネットワークの問題をトラブルシューティングする

Skills you will gain

  • Network Planning And Design
  • Network Monitoring
  • Network Infrastructure
  • Troubleshooting
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

「Networking in Google Cloud: Hybrid Connectivity and Network Management」の概要

20 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

ハイブリッド接続

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 52 min)
1 hour to complete

ネットワークの料金と課金

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

ネットワークの設計とデプロイ

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 60 min)
2 hours to complete

ネットワークのモニタリングとトラブルシューティング

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 26 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Networking in Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization

Networking in Google Cloud 日本語版

