有机化学 by Xi'an Jiaotong University

4.5
stars
77 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

《有机化学》是研究各类有机化合物的结构、性质、相互转化及其规律的一门学科，是化学专业本科学生必修课之一，是生物化学、分子生物学、医学、药学等课程的先修课，在教学计划中占有重要的地位。 本课程主要介绍烷烃、烯烃、芳香烃、卤代烃、醇、酚、醚，醛、酮、醌、羧酸及其衍生物、胺、杂环等有机化合物的性质、相互转化以及机理问题。此外，介绍立体化学和波谱学基础。 通过本课程的学习，你能够掌握常见有机化合物的结构、命名和性质，掌握官能团之间的相互转换及其规律、以及立体化学特征、典型有机反应的机理，简单有机化合物的合成路线的设计等知识，从而为进一步的专业学习打下坚实基础。 课程结构： 本课程的学习内容包括：5~15分钟左右的视频课程，每个视频中间将出现1~2个课间提问，以辅助你的学习，每一章将会布置约10个单元练习题，课程结束后还会设立一次课程考试。 学习该课程，你需要具备高中化学知识，并具备一定的大学无机化学或普通化学基础知识。 推荐阅读： 1. 唐玉海主编，《有机化学》，化学工业出版社，2011 2. 邢其毅主编，《基础有机化学》，高等教育出版社，2009 3. John E. McMurry, Eric E. Simanek, Fundamentals of Organic Chemistry (6th), USA: 2006...
Reviews for 有机化学

By Debaleena M

Mar 18, 2020

The questions in each section's quiz was quite challenging. It was nice to revise important concepts while solving them. Overall, a good course.

By 褚佳宁

Jan 26, 2017

Pro. Tang is a good teacher! In his class, he use active and useful examples to clearly illustrate the points!

By 钟毅

Jan 28, 2016

老师很有水平，值得推荐的mooc

By 洪晨

Dec 29, 2015

非常得有价值

By 万轩宇

Apr 9, 2022

内容详实

By 许

Feb 17, 2016

除了部分口误以及字幕有问题，讲师讲得很好，希望还可以配合ppt或着黑板之类的一起结合将

By 逸名

Nov 16, 2015

教的知识是比较入门的，不会有教科书那样深入，涵盖了必要的知识点但是讲得远远不够。课程设计合理，可是试卷答案出错的情况还是有的。想认真学的话建议还是购买教科书。

By Jane Y

Sep 24, 2016

老师的口音听的人很困啊。。。

By Shiwen Q

Jan 21, 2021

The lectures are a dull, monotonous piece of shit.

