By Debaleena M•
Mar 18, 2020
The questions in each section's quiz was quite challenging. It was nice to revise important concepts while solving them. Overall, a good course.
By 褚佳宁•
Jan 26, 2017
Pro. Tang is a good teacher! In his class, he use active and useful examples to clearly illustrate the points!
By 钟毅•
Jan 28, 2016
老师很有水平，值得推荐的mooc
By 洪晨•
Dec 29, 2015
非常得有价值
By 万轩宇•
Apr 9, 2022
内容详实
By 许•
Feb 17, 2016
除了部分口误以及字幕有问题，讲师讲得很好，希望还可以配合ppt或着黑板之类的一起结合将
By 逸名•
Nov 16, 2015
教的知识是比较入门的，不会有教科书那样深入，涵盖了必要的知识点但是讲得远远不够。课程设计合理，可是试卷答案出错的情况还是有的。想认真学的话建议还是购买教科书。
By Jane Y•
Sep 24, 2016
老师的口音听的人很困啊。。。
By Shiwen Q•
Jan 21, 2021
The lectures are a dull, monotonous piece of shit.