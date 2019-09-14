Learner Reviews & Feedback for Population Health: Study Design by Universiteit Leiden
4.3
stars
15 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
Health care professionals increasingly have to make clinical decisions in aging and diverse populations. Also, they have to deal with rising health care costs, fragmented health care supply and advancing medical technologies and IT systems. These developments go beyond every day practice and will require new skills. In this course we will walk you through key steps in designing a research study, from formulating the research question to common pitfalls you might encounter when interpreting your results. We will focus primarily on analytical studies used in etiological research, which aims to investigate the causal relationship between putative risk factors (or determinants) and a given disease or other outcome. However, the principles we will discuss hold true for most research questions, and you will also encounter these study designs in prognostic and diagnostic research settings.
This course is part of a Master's program Population Health Management at Leiden University (currently in development), which includes nine courses on Coursera (including this one). If you are interested in learning more about the Population Health Management approach follow the course "Population Health: Fundamentals of Population Health Management" on Coursera....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Population Health: Study Design
By Jeremia P
•
Sep 14, 2019
Teachers I highly motivated, they have worked hard to give world examples and practical ones. For sure I would wish the Masters of population health to be online. Great work and I will encourage everyone to go through the contents.