Advanced Level

The Architecting with Google Cloud Platform specialization or equivalent learning and six months of industry experience with cloud computing.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
Italian

What you will learn

  • Position the Professional Cloud Architect Certification

  • Provide information, tips, and advice on taking the exam

  • Review the sample case studies

  • Review each section of the exam covering highest-level concepts to build confidence in what is known and indicate skill gaps/areas of study

Skills you will gain

  • Domain Name System (DNS)
  • Cryptography
  • Key (Cryptography)
  • Microservices
The Architecting with Google Cloud Platform specialization or equivalent learning and six months of industry experience with cloud computing.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Ti diamo il benvenuto alla preparazione dell'esame Professional Cloud Architect

Case study di esempio

Progettazione e implementazione

Ottimizzazione e operazioni

Risorse e passaggi successivi

