Learner Reviews & Feedback for Foundations of Teaching for Learning: Being a Professional by Commonwealth Education Trust

4.7
stars
145 ratings
38 reviews

The Foundations of Teaching for Learning programme is for anyone who is teaching, or who would like to teach, in any subject and any context - be it at school, at home or in the workplace. With dynamic lessons taught by established and respected professionals from across the Commonwealth, this eight course programme will see you develop and strengthen your skills in teaching, professionalism, assessment, and more. As you carry on through the programme, you will find yourself strengthening not only your skills, but your connection with colleagues across the globe. A professional development opportunity not to be missed. This course will emphasise what you can do to act professionally. This includes developing your own philosophy of teaching and making sure that you continue to improve your knowledge and skills. It also considers what it means to be part of a community of professionals, working with others to improve what happens in your school, community and profession. Enhance your course by joining the Commonwealth teaching community on our website, Facebook and Twitter....

AS

Mar 26, 2020

This course like all the others I have taken from Commonwealth Education Trust have been great, real high quality, thought-provoking, and helpful to my practice as a teacher!

DO

Oct 18, 2018

I had an awesome experience while learning this course. Very educative that I found it easy to integrate it into my everyday work. Thanks a lot Coursera for such opportunity.

By Eke M E

Nov 3, 2016

There was so much to learn on how to build up my teaching career. It was quite enlightening. Thanks to the team for this course!

By Revathi S

Oct 3, 2019

A wonderful course which had all the answers to my questions! It’s a very informative and enriching content and I really enjoyed the course.

By BABANIYI S

Jun 16, 2019

Great way to be a professional teacher

By diana k

Feb 22, 2017

E

By pilar

May 10, 2016

disappointing...

By Asha P A

Jul 15, 2021

Well designed course and I am happy that I was able to complete it before the 6 weeks. I was always taught that I am never to told to learn and I now have added information to not take to my school but to add to my professional look. Thanks Coursera for offering course to persons who cannot or may find it difficult to meat the requirements for a loan. Thanks again.

By Marina e h

Oct 9, 2020

Thank you so much Prof. Stephen Dinham for such valuable information. I never thought there was so much to learn about Teaching as a legal profession and how to keep up with the codes of conduct as well as continuing the journey for professional learning. Highly recommended!

By Зарецкий В В

May 27, 2020

Sometimes it was a bit troublesome to access the provided links, but despite that the course was an immense help to me as a teaching profession - to be frank, I expected less, and I'm glad to have been wrong.

By Roshilin M S F

May 5, 2020

This was an amazing course.It helped me develop my skills and be confident about my profession.This will sure help me present myself as a qualified teacher and hope it will help me serve the society better.

By Adam S

Mar 27, 2020

This course like all the others I have taken from Commonwealth Education Trust have been great, real high quality, thought-provoking, and helpful to my practice as a teacher!

By Doris I O

Oct 19, 2018

I had an awesome experience while learning this course. Very educative that I found it easy to integrate it into my everyday work. Thanks a lot Coursera for such opportunity.

By Miguel I D C

Mar 30, 2019

El curso me invita a cuestionarse permanentemente, a evaluar cómo se está enseñando y qué tan efectivos son los métodos de enseñanza. Muy importante, hacer investigación.

By Vinicius d S R

Sep 14, 2015

It´s a great course.It helps you to open your mind to how education is seen around the world specially in Australia.

By Mark M

Jun 25, 2016

A good mix of required but tedious information and inspirational focus on learning outcomes.

By Sahani C

May 8, 2020

This course has helped me a lot in building professional skills in teaching profession.

By Deleted A

Feb 9, 2016

The course has been interesting and I want to learn for every lesson all the topics.

By lina z

Oct 26, 2020

it was a real pleasure to enroll in this course. I got what I want. thank you all

By Mhairi W

Jan 2, 2020

Great information and lots to think about. I highly suggest taking this course.

By Fadime

Aug 23, 2017

I have learned very important rules and aspects to be professional teacher.

By Hong N

May 10, 2022

Excellent Professors and great curriculumn.

Thank you!

Student, Hong Nguyen

By Riya S

Oct 16, 2020

for me to experience its a good skill :being a professional.

By Gladiston C

Aug 12, 2020

Ótimo curso. Parabéns aos idealizadores!

By Mohammed K H M

Oct 9, 2020

it was fantastic journey thanks for it

By mayada m a m

Jan 26, 2019

I learned a lot from this course

By Ernest A

Apr 19, 2020

Very educative and awarding.

