Mar 26, 2020
This course like all the others I have taken from Commonwealth Education Trust have been great, real high quality, thought-provoking, and helpful to my practice as a teacher!
Oct 18, 2018
I had an awesome experience while learning this course. Very educative that I found it easy to integrate it into my everyday work. Thanks a lot Coursera for such opportunity.
By Eke M E•
Nov 3, 2016
There was so much to learn on how to build up my teaching career. It was quite enlightening. Thanks to the team for this course!
By Revathi S•
Oct 3, 2019
A wonderful course which had all the answers to my questions! It’s a very informative and enriching content and I really enjoyed the course.
By BABANIYI S•
Jun 16, 2019
Great way to be a professional teacher
By diana k•
Feb 22, 2017
By pilar•
May 10, 2016
disappointing...
By Asha P A•
Jul 15, 2021
Well designed course and I am happy that I was able to complete it before the 6 weeks. I was always taught that I am never to told to learn and I now have added information to not take to my school but to add to my professional look. Thanks Coursera for offering course to persons who cannot or may find it difficult to meat the requirements for a loan. Thanks again.
By Marina e h•
Oct 9, 2020
Thank you so much Prof. Stephen Dinham for such valuable information. I never thought there was so much to learn about Teaching as a legal profession and how to keep up with the codes of conduct as well as continuing the journey for professional learning. Highly recommended!
By Зарецкий В В•
May 27, 2020
Sometimes it was a bit troublesome to access the provided links, but despite that the course was an immense help to me as a teaching profession - to be frank, I expected less, and I'm glad to have been wrong.
By Roshilin M S F•
May 5, 2020
This was an amazing course.It helped me develop my skills and be confident about my profession.This will sure help me present myself as a qualified teacher and hope it will help me serve the society better.
By Adam S•
Mar 27, 2020
By Doris I O•
Oct 19, 2018
By Miguel I D C•
Mar 30, 2019
El curso me invita a cuestionarse permanentemente, a evaluar cómo se está enseñando y qué tan efectivos son los métodos de enseñanza. Muy importante, hacer investigación.
By Vinicius d S R•
Sep 14, 2015
It´s a great course.It helps you to open your mind to how education is seen around the world specially in Australia.
By Mark M•
Jun 25, 2016
A good mix of required but tedious information and inspirational focus on learning outcomes.
By Sahani C•
May 8, 2020
This course has helped me a lot in building professional skills in teaching profession.
By Deleted A•
Feb 9, 2016
The course has been interesting and I want to learn for every lesson all the topics.
By lina z•
Oct 26, 2020
it was a real pleasure to enroll in this course. I got what I want. thank you all
By Mhairi W•
Jan 2, 2020
Great information and lots to think about. I highly suggest taking this course.
By Fadime•
Aug 23, 2017
I have learned very important rules and aspects to be professional teacher.
By Hong N•
May 10, 2022
Excellent Professors and great curriculumn.
Thank you!
Student, Hong Nguyen
By Riya S•
Oct 16, 2020
for me to experience its a good skill :being a professional.
By Gladiston C•
Aug 12, 2020
Ótimo curso. Parabéns aos idealizadores!
By Mohammed K H M•
Oct 9, 2020
it was fantastic journey thanks for it
By mayada m a m•
Jan 26, 2019
I learned a lot from this course
By Ernest A•
Apr 19, 2020
Very educative and awarding.