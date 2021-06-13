Learner Reviews & Feedback for Real-Time Mission-Critical Systems Design by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5317, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Upon completion of this course the learner will know the difference between systems you can bet your life on (mission critical) and those which provide predictable response and quality of service (reliable). This will be achieved not only by study of design methods and patterns for mission critical systems, but also through implementation of soft real-time systems and comparison to hard real-time. Methods of verification to determine ability to meet mission critical as well as soft real-time requirements will be learned so that the learner can properly assess risk, reliability and impact of failure in real-time systems.
At the end of this course learners will be able to apply an architectural style (cyclic executive, RTOS, or embedded Linux) to more detailed design of a mission critical system, a soft real-time system, or a mixed hard and soft real-time system, including:
● Thorough understanding of hardware/software device interfaces and resource view for hardware abstraction layers (HAL, BSP)
● Design trade-offs with different real-time hardware architectures including single core, multi-core, hybrid-FPGA, GP-GPU, and DSP systems, with emphasis on multi-core
● Mission critical embedded systems architecture and key design elements
● Fault tolerant processing, memory, and I/O concepts...
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Real-Time Mission-Critical Systems Design
By Maurice E E
•
Jun 13, 2021
It's a realy vaste subject and everything can not be covered in a single serie of courses
To me we the students should get a solution from the professor when it's about programming assignment. I say that because embedded programming is different than ordinary programming.