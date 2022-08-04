About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 청정에너지 시장에 대한 기본적인 이해 갖추기(지속가능성, 녹색건축, 태양, 풍력, 나노 기술)

  • 지속가능성의 경제적, 사회적, 환경적 기본 원칙 설명하기

  • 재생 에너지 직업 기회 및 관련 학업 경로 파악하기

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University at Buffalo

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

환영합니다!

1 hour to complete
3 readings
4 hours to complete

청정에너지 101

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 62 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

지속가능성

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

녹색건축

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

태양 에너지

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 85 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder