이 강좌는 다양한 재생 에너지 솔루션의 복합성과 미묘한 차이에 대한 지식을 쌓을 수 있도록 도와주고 관련 커리어 기회(기술 관련 커리어 및 일반적으로 청정에너지와 관련되지 않은 직무 모두)에 대한 지식도 제공합니다. 수강생은 녹색 에너지 기술, 지속가능성이 사회에 미치는 영향, 미국의 에너지 소비 및 보존에 대한 토론에 적극적으로 참여합니다. 주제는 다음과 같습니다. 녹색건축 설계 및 건설의 원리, 광전지를 통한 태양 에너지 변환, 풍력 터빈 부지 선정 및 설계, 청정에너지에 나노 기술 적용. 이 강좌는 각 청정에너지 시장 부문에 해당하는 뉴욕 주립 대학교(SUNY) 시스템의 교육 기회를 참조합니다.
재생 에너지: 기본 원칙 및 일자리 창출University at Buffalo
About this Course
What you will learn
청정에너지 시장에 대한 기본적인 이해 갖추기(지속가능성, 녹색건축, 태양, 풍력, 나노 기술)
지속가능성의 경제적, 사회적, 환경적 기본 원칙 설명하기
재생 에너지 직업 기회 및 관련 학업 경로 파악하기
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
환영합니다!
청정에너지 101
지속가능성
녹색건축
태양 에너지
