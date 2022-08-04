Learner Reviews & Feedback for Russia-Ukraine War: One Year Later Teach-Out by University of Michigan
About the Course
One year after Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, the war continues to rage throughout the country impacting millions of Ukrainians, the economy, the educational system, and everyday life. Without a clear pathway to resolution in sight, it’s more crucial than ever to seek to understand the motivations of the war and shifting global policies, learn about the impact the war has had on everyday people, and explore ways in which people around the world can take action to support Ukraine.
Featuring contributors representing diverse disciplines and experiences, the intention of this Teach-Out is to reexamine the events of this past year, learn how the war has impacted global policy and various economic and social institutions in Ukraine, listen to Ukrainian citizen experiences, and discuss how learners can help support those who have been impacted by the war.
This Teach-Out will answer:
- What implications has the war had on global policy and international relations?
- What role has NATO played and what is the current relationship between Ukraine and NATO?
- What has the past year looked like for those impacted by the war?
- How has foreign support been impacted over the past year?
- How can learners of the Teach-Out help Ukrainians?...