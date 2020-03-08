Chevron Left
Back to Search Advertising

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Search Advertising by University of Colorado Boulder

4.5
stars
77 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

Consumers search for virtually everything. This includes the things that small businesses do, from restaurants to bespoke products. When consumers search they get organic results along with paid results. Paid search ads are systematically designed to be relevant. As a result, they’re often useful at getting consumers where they want to go. Consumers don’t tune out paid search like other types of digital ads. Search ads can be a small business opportunity. While larger advertisers pay massive amounts to place their ads via search, we highlight smart ways small businesses can create their own tailored search campaigns on small budgets. This course shows small businesses how to create and execute search campaigns on Google Ads Search (formally AdWords). Through an introductory overview, students are guided through the official Google Ads Search training materials where they will ultimately earn an official Google Ads Search Certification. Beyond Google materials, practical campaign creation and optimization best practices and exercises are provided by real experts....

Top reviews

SC

Jan 5, 2021

Gives the basics and a little more to have enough understanding on how to create a successful google ads campaign

PY

Jan 13, 2020

Very informative and practical examples were very valuable + google certification is a plus.

Filter by:

1 - 20 of 20 Reviews for Search Advertising

By Maximiliano A S K

Mar 8, 2020

It´s a practical course, really useful. I had realized the google skillshop course before, but this one was much more complete and explained much better the different elements to make a good Google search campaign.

By Katherine O

Aug 11, 2020

Great course overall. You are able to know everything about social media advertising, even you are not an expert. I definitely recommend this course. Videos are clear and well explained, and lectures are very helpful. If you are taking any course do the discussions, even though are optional it is good way to put what you've already learned into practice.

By Hernan R

Apr 30, 2020

Very complete course. It covers all aspects of search advertising. The recommended readings are very good and useful. Having the opportunity to get a Google Certificate is also a very good plus of this course.

By Юрий Ш

May 20, 2022

Отличный курс. Имея уже некоторые знания в поисковой рекламе приобрел новые понимания. Получил сертификат. Программа насыщенная и интересная. Спасибо за курс!

By santiago c

Jan 6, 2021

Gives the basics and a little more to have enough understanding on how to create a successful google ads campaign

By Pashala Y

Jan 14, 2020

Very informative and practical examples were very valuable + google certification is a plus.

By Brett N

Dec 4, 2020

Practical, applies to actually employing these skills for business. Highly recommend!

By Jay K S

Jul 27, 2020

Good Course. I recommend to do the full specialization of this course series.

By Ishfaq A R

Jan 3, 2021

Great Learning Experience from Coursera.I would love to more courses here

By Ramesh M B

Apr 28, 2021

Amazing Course . I am more than happy to do this kind of coursera.

By Jolita S

Mar 7, 2021

Great cousre and not easy one for sure

By OritseMeyiwa B

May 23, 2022

I learned a lot. Thanks

By Ishita G

Jun 23, 2020

Awesome course

By Víctor R O L

Mar 30, 2020

Great course!

By Georg S

Nov 27, 2020

I fully understand that you need to know the mechanics of search to be a good strategist. However, in my experience some parts of the course delved deep into mechanics with a low degree of connection to strategy - personally I would like to see more strategy-level insights connected to each segment in the course.

Apart from that, I am glad I finished the course and feel much more confident with search!!

By Rishabh J

May 30, 2020

Very Practical and useful course

By Roman H

Jun 12, 2020

Enough to get the basics, but most of the course materials are external articles from search marketing blogs. I'd put more effort into creating original course content with more insights and practical lessons.

I've found it a bit unfair to forward students to external articles but make them create almost a full-scale campaign in the pre-graded assignment (the exercise takes way longer than 2 hours). It's a good course in general but needs some better approach. Thanks anyway!

By Ishan D

Aug 21, 2020

The discussions were not proper

By Beatrice D L

Apr 18, 2020

The content materials are as expected. However, the quality of lessons from the videos themselves are sub par. You learn more from the external 3rd party videos/assignments than the ones that are provided by the lecturers here

By Sheikh S Z

Jun 30, 2020

very difficult

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder