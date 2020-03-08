SC
Jan 5, 2021
Gives the basics and a little more to have enough understanding on how to create a successful google ads campaign
PY
Jan 13, 2020
Very informative and practical examples were very valuable + google certification is a plus.
By Maximiliano A S K•
Mar 8, 2020
It´s a practical course, really useful. I had realized the google skillshop course before, but this one was much more complete and explained much better the different elements to make a good Google search campaign.
By Katherine O•
Aug 11, 2020
Great course overall. You are able to know everything about social media advertising, even you are not an expert. I definitely recommend this course. Videos are clear and well explained, and lectures are very helpful. If you are taking any course do the discussions, even though are optional it is good way to put what you've already learned into practice.
By Hernan R•
Apr 30, 2020
Very complete course. It covers all aspects of search advertising. The recommended readings are very good and useful. Having the opportunity to get a Google Certificate is also a very good plus of this course.
By Юрий Ш•
May 20, 2022
Отличный курс. Имея уже некоторые знания в поисковой рекламе приобрел новые понимания. Получил сертификат. Программа насыщенная и интересная. Спасибо за курс!
By santiago c•
Jan 6, 2021
By Pashala Y•
Jan 14, 2020
By Brett N•
Dec 4, 2020
Practical, applies to actually employing these skills for business. Highly recommend!
By Jay K S•
Jul 27, 2020
Good Course. I recommend to do the full specialization of this course series.
By Ishfaq A R•
Jan 3, 2021
Great Learning Experience from Coursera.I would love to more courses here
By Ramesh M B•
Apr 28, 2021
Amazing Course . I am more than happy to do this kind of coursera.
By Jolita S•
Mar 7, 2021
Great cousre and not easy one for sure
By OritseMeyiwa B•
May 23, 2022
I learned a lot. Thanks
By Ishita G•
Jun 23, 2020
Awesome course
By Víctor R O L•
Mar 30, 2020
Great course!
By Georg S•
Nov 27, 2020
I fully understand that you need to know the mechanics of search to be a good strategist. However, in my experience some parts of the course delved deep into mechanics with a low degree of connection to strategy - personally I would like to see more strategy-level insights connected to each segment in the course.
Apart from that, I am glad I finished the course and feel much more confident with search!!
By Rishabh J•
May 30, 2020
Very Practical and useful course
By Roman H•
Jun 12, 2020
Enough to get the basics, but most of the course materials are external articles from search marketing blogs. I'd put more effort into creating original course content with more insights and practical lessons.
I've found it a bit unfair to forward students to external articles but make them create almost a full-scale campaign in the pre-graded assignment (the exercise takes way longer than 2 hours). It's a good course in general but needs some better approach. Thanks anyway!
By Ishan D•
Aug 21, 2020
The discussions were not proper
By Beatrice D L•
Apr 18, 2020
The content materials are as expected. However, the quality of lessons from the videos themselves are sub par. You learn more from the external 3rd party videos/assignments than the ones that are provided by the lecturers here
By Sheikh S Z•
Jun 30, 2020
very difficult