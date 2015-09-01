About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Serverless Data Processing Dataflow em Português Brasileiro Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

What you will learn

  • Demonstrar como o Apache Beam e o Cloud Dataflow trabalham juntos para atender às necessidades de processamento de dados de sua organização

  • Resumir os benefícios do Beam Portability Framework e habilitá-lo para seus dutos Dataflow

  • Habilitar o Shuffle & Streaming Engine para pipelines batch & streaming respectivamente para o máximo desempenho

  • Permitir a Programação Flexível de Recursos para um desempenho mais eficiente em termos de custos

Course 1 of 3 in the
Serverless Data Processing Dataflow em Português Brasileiro Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Introdução

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
16 minutes to complete

Portabilidade do Beam

16 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 6 min)
15 minutes to complete

Como separar a programação do armazenamento com o Dataflow

15 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 5 min)
Week
2

Week 2

23 minutes to complete

IAM, cotas e permissões

23 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min)
2 hours to complete

Segurança

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min)
14 minutes to complete

Summary

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading

About the Serverless Data Processing Dataflow em Português Brasileiro Specialization

Serverless Data Processing Dataflow em Português Brasileiro

