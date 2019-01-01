Learner Reviews & Feedback for 总计划案 Final Project by Arizona State University
About the Course
对于国际工作环境不熟悉的商务专业人士，普遍需要的能力是能写发表新产品的行动方案。在这工作实务，有一人必须和公司内的各不同的部门沟通，包括财务和营销部。在这总计划案，你将写一份发表新产品的行动方案。这计划将包含:
● 项目现况报告
● 营销活动
● 项目的基本预算分析报告
● 对管理阶层做项目阶段简报
这项目将提供机会让你应用本课程你所学的英语技能，提升你目前工作所要求的有用文件，或是用一份文件来当作范例，可呈现出你的新能力和技能。
A common necessity among business professionals who are new to an international work environment is the ability to create a plan of action to launch a new product. In this task, one has to communicate with many different departments within a company including finance and marketing. In this capstone project, you will create a plan of action to launch a new product. This plan will include:
· A project status report
· A copy of the marketing campaign
· A basic budget analysis for the project
· A short presentation for upper management with details on the project’s status
This project will give you the opportunity to apply your English skills learned in the courses to develop a useful document for your current job or a document that you could use as an example to demonstrate your new abilities and skills. ...