By Walter A G C•
Aug 21, 2021
The whole specialization is great. Topics related to real life situations, and interesting lessons with a great teacher!
By KALYANI G•
Sep 23, 2021
The course content was great, but the shine does get taken away when assignments are not available for grading and when your own assignments don't get graded on time.
To make things worse, I get a pop up reminder about an assignment being overdue when it's been submitted days before the deadline. You may want to check the system that throws up these out of turn reminders.