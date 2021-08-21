Chevron Left
All educators will encounter students who struggle with writing. This course first focuses on the reasons student writers may be reluctant and then provides learners with a variety of strategies and practices to help reluctant writers develop a greater comfort and confidence with writing. Learners will examine classroom relationships, mentoring, scaffolding, conferencing, low-risk writing and mini-lessons, all tools and techniques that can be brought right into the classroom to help struggling writers increase student participation and success in writing. They'll conduct their own study of one reluctant writer and use their learning to help create a plan for teaching reluctant writers in their current and future classrooms....

By Walter A G C

Aug 21, 2021

The whole specialization is great. Topics related to real life situations, and interesting lessons with a great teacher!

By KALYANI G

Sep 23, 2021

The course content was great, but the shine does get taken away when assignments are not available for grading and when your own assignments don't get graded on time.

To make things worse, I get a pop up reminder about an assignment being overdue when it's been submitted days before the deadline. You may want to check the system that throws up these out of turn reminders.

