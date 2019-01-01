Learner Reviews & Feedback for Telehealth Best Practices and Uses by University of California, Davis
About the Course
Telehealth uses technology tools such as a cellphone or laptop to give patients and doctors the ability to support healthcare communication and services remotely. The field of telehealth has seen tremendous growth, with telehealth use increasing across all specialties and becoming even more accessible.
This course is designed for healthcare professionals and employees in organizations that practice telehealth or are aspiring to work within the field. As a leading pioneer in the field of telehealth, UC Davis Health began offering telehealth services in 1992 and providing a formal telehealth academic curriculum in 1999.
Go beyond the foundational knowledge of technology tools employed and telehealth applications. Learn about the most effective practices in implementation, regulatory compliance, and how to practice with a health equity lens. With insight from the CEO of UC Davis Health, David Lubarsky, you will leave the course better able to improve your telehealth practice and focus on the elements of telehealth that matter most to your organization and to the patients you serve....