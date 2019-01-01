Learner Reviews & Feedback for Translating Research to Patients by University of Michigan
About the Course
The second phase of translational research — known as “T2” — assesses the value of applying discoveries to clinical practice, which leads to the development of evidence-based guidelines. This course focuses on clinical trials, the value of applying discoveries to clinical practice, and best practices for conducting research. You’ll see examples of human subjects research through clinical trials that have been translated into practice and, later, into basic scientific discoveries. You’ll also discuss the role of the federal government in supporting and regulating translational research conducted on humans.
This is the third course of five in the “Translational Science” series....