Learner Reviews & Feedback for Windows可视化程序设计 by Xi'an Jiaotong University

About the Course

本课程在前述课程基础上，进一步介绍C#的可视化程序设计。内容包括：Windows程序设计原理；控件，窗体；Windows GDI+系统；文件及目录的操作。通过本课程的学习，你将可以摆脱单调的控制台窗口，初步掌握使用C#开发Windows窗口应用程序的技巧，使你的应用程序界面更优美，使用更方便，与Windows操作系统的结合更紧密，实现更强大的功能。...
By Ching E T

Apr 24, 2020

老師授課詳細，對於winForm的了解幫助極大，謝謝您的指導

By 吴铭

May 27, 2018

非常好的课程！

