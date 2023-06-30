Meta
استخدام البيانات في iOS
استخدام البيانات في iOS

Taught in Arabic

Taught by Meta Staff

Instructor: Taught by Meta Staff

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

16 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

16 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 4 modules in this course

التعرف على تطوير واجهة برمجة تطبيقات RESTful.

What's included

11 videos8 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

تدريب على تطبيق تقنيات البرمجة غير المتزامنة للاستعلام عن واجهات برمجة تطبيقات REST والتعامل مع استجاباتها باستخدام Swift.

What's included

6 videos8 readings5 quizzes

شمول جميع استخدامات حزمة البيانات الأساسية في تطبيق Swift

What's included

9 videos15 readings7 quizzes

تطبيق المهارات التي تعلمتها في هذه الدورة التدريبية لإنشاء تطبيقك الخاص باستخدام وظائف التصفية والفرز.

What's included

2 videos7 readings5 quizzes1 peer review2 discussion prompts

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
129 Courses737,236 learners

