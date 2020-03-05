Chevron Left
宇宙之旅是由不断进步的科学发现和人文科学交织组成的，历史、哲学、艺术、宗教统统都含括在内。 这门课由一系列20个与科学家与环境学家关于宇宙之旅的访谈组成。前10个访谈是与科学家和历史学家的访谈，它们帮助我们深化对宇宙、地球、人类进化过程的理解。后10个访问是与环境学家、教师和艺术家的访谈，它们探索了宇宙奥义和人类社会之间的联系。...

By michelle

Mar 5, 2020

this course is very important for me, has a significant influence on me, it makes me think big even though I know that we are small. it makes me how to set the right vision and mission for myself, I do not feel confused but more resonate and connected with this universe.

I will keep learning, thanks Yale, and thanks professor.

By Lovely L

Jun 19, 2020

我從小就對於天文宇宙深感著迷，但對於浩瀚的大歷史需要來自更多豐富涵養的領域，很高興有機會從更高的視野認識...緊緊相連的宇宙，我們從不孤單，在宇宙之間相連的宇宙，我們從不孤單，在宇宙之間連的宇宙，我們從不孤單，在宇宙之間能找到認同與歸屬感，每個人都有屬於自己的天命與定位！

