By michelle•
Mar 5, 2020
this course is very important for me, has a significant influence on me, it makes me think big even though I know that we are small. it makes me how to set the right vision and mission for myself, I do not feel confused but more resonate and connected with this universe.
I will keep learning, thanks Yale, and thanks professor.
By Lovely L•
Jun 19, 2020
我從小就對於天文宇宙深感著迷，但對於浩瀚的大歷史需要來自更多豐富涵養的領域，很高興有機會從更高的視野認識...緊緊相連的宇宙，我們從不孤單，在宇宙之間相連的宇宙，我們從不孤單，在宇宙之間連的宇宙，我們從不孤單，在宇宙之間能找到認同與歸屬感，每個人都有屬於自己的天命與定位！