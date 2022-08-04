- Spreadsheet
- Data Cleansing
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- SQL
- Questioning
- Decision-Making
- Problem Solving
- Metadata
- Data Collection
- Data Ethics
- Sample Size Determination
Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate
This is your path to a career in data analytics. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
Offered By
What you will learn
Gain an immersive understanding of the practices and processes used by a junior or associate data analyst in their day-to-day job
Learn key analytical skills (data cleaning, analysis, & visualization) and tools (spreadsheets, SQL, R programming, Tableau)
Understand how to clean and organize data for analysis, and complete analysis and calculations using spreadsheets, SQL and R programming
Learn how to visualize and present data findings in dashboards, presentations and commonly used visualization platforms
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This program includes over 180 hours of instruction and hundreds of practice-based assessments, which will help you simulate real-world data analytics scenarios that are critical for success in the workplace. The content is highly interactive and exclusively developed by Google employees with decades of experience in data analytics. Through a mix of videos, assessments, and hands-on labs, you’ll get introduced to analysis tools and platforms and key analytical skills required for an entry-level job.
Skills you’ll gain will include: Data cleaning, problem solving, critical thinking, data ethics, and data visualization
Platforms and tools you will learn include: Presentations, Spreadsheets, SQL, Tableau and R Programming
In addition to expert training and hands-on projects, you'll complete a case study that you can share with potential employers to showcase your new skill set. Learn concrete skills that top employers are hiring for right now.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 8 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere
Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions
Prepare Data for Exploration
Process Data from Dirty to Clean
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
What is data analytics?
Why start a career in data analytics?
What kind of companies hire Data Analytics professionals?
How much does this certificate cost?
Is this program offered in other languages?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will you be teaching R or Python?
Which jobs does this program prepare for?
What will I be able to do upon completing the professional certificate?
What resources will be available to help with the job search process?
Why did Google create this program?
Can I get college credit for taking the Google Data Analytics Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.